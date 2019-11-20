All apartments in Bardmoor
Location

9563 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Bardmoor Villas!!

Bardmoor Villas is located off 94th and Starkey in Largo Florida. This sprawling 7 acre property consists of large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplexes. The units rent at $800 a month. Full kitchen, central air, washer and dryer hook ups and 24/7 management and maintenance.

Bardmoor Villas is close to beaches, shopping, and the Interstate. To find out more information and set up a showing call Kristin in our office at 727-712-6073 Ex 2!

Don't hesitate these units wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9563 Lynn Ln Apt B have any available units?
9563 Lynn Ln Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 9563 Lynn Ln Apt B have?
Some of 9563 Lynn Ln Apt B's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9563 Lynn Ln Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
9563 Lynn Ln Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9563 Lynn Ln Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 9563 Lynn Ln Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 9563 Lynn Ln Apt B offer parking?
No, 9563 Lynn Ln Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 9563 Lynn Ln Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9563 Lynn Ln Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9563 Lynn Ln Apt B have a pool?
No, 9563 Lynn Ln Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 9563 Lynn Ln Apt B have accessible units?
No, 9563 Lynn Ln Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 9563 Lynn Ln Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9563 Lynn Ln Apt B has units with dishwashers.
Does 9563 Lynn Ln Apt B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9563 Lynn Ln Apt B has units with air conditioning.
