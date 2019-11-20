9563 Lynn Ln Apt B

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Bardmoor Villas!!



Bardmoor Villas is located off 94th and Starkey in Largo Florida. This sprawling 7 acre property consists of large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplexes. The units rent at $800 a month. Full kitchen, central air, washer and dryer hook ups and 24/7 management and maintenance.



Bardmoor Villas is close to beaches, shopping, and the Interstate. To find out more information and set up a showing call Kristin in our office at 727-712-6073 Ex 2!



Don't hesitate these units wont last long!