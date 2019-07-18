All apartments in Balm
Last updated July 18 2019 at 12:53 PM

14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY

14503 Callen Glen Way · No Longer Available
Location

14503 Callen Glen Way, Balm, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home offers 3 Bedroom and 2 -Bathroom located in a quiet neighborhood close to US301 and big bend. Built a couple of years ago. The home features a beautiful kitchen with a large island and ceiling fans. Close to all shopping and amenities the area has to offer. Easy access to I75. Two car garage The unit has a washer and dryer. Ready to move in. All measures are approximate and must be verified by the Tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY have any available units?
14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balm, FL.
What amenities does 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY have?
Some of 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balm.
Does 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY offers parking.
Does 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY have a pool?
No, 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
