14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave range

Beautiful home offers 3 Bedroom and 2 -Bathroom located in a quiet neighborhood close to US301 and big bend. Built a couple of years ago. The home features a beautiful kitchen with a large island and ceiling fans. Close to all shopping and amenities the area has to offer. Easy access to I75. Two car garage The unit has a washer and dryer. Ready to move in. All measures are approximate and must be verified by the Tenant