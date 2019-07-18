Beautiful home offers 3 Bedroom and 2 -Bathroom located in a quiet neighborhood close to US301 and big bend. Built a couple of years ago. The home features a beautiful kitchen with a large island and ceiling fans. Close to all shopping and amenities the area has to offer. Easy access to I75. Two car garage The unit has a washer and dryer. Ready to move in. All measures are approximate and must be verified by the Tenant
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY have any available units?
14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balm, FL.
What amenities does 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY have?
Some of 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14503 CALLEN GLEN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.