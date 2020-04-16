10524 Carloway Hills Dr

Amenities
Brand New 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom two story home. Home features a beautiful kitchen with ample counter space, plenty of cabinets and a large pantry for storage. A huge living and dining room space along with a half bathroom round out the first floor. Upstairs you will find the master suite, three other bedrooms as well as a loft, perfect for family game nights. The second-floor laundry room provides convenience for the entire family. Close proximity to all major shopping, restaurants, and easy access to 301 and I-75. Within minutes from the newest and 2nd crystal lagoon in Tampa Bay expected to open in Summer 2020 in Southshore Bay. Available Now.