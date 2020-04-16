All apartments in Balm
Find more places like 10524 Carloway Hills Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balm, FL
/
10524 Carloway Hills Dr
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:46 AM

10524 Carloway Hills Dr

10524 Carloway Hills Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10524 Carloway Hills Dr, Balm, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Brand New 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom two story home. Home features a beautiful kitchen with ample counter space, plenty of cabinets and a large pantry for storage. A huge living and dining room space along with a half bathroom round out the first floor. Upstairs you will find the master suite, three other bedrooms as well as a loft, perfect for family game nights. The second-floor laundry room provides convenience for the entire family. Close proximity to all major shopping, restaurants, and easy access to 301 and I-75. Within minutes from the newest and 2nd crystal lagoon in Tampa Bay expected to open in Summer 2020 in Southshore Bay. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10524 Carloway Hills Dr have any available units?
10524 Carloway Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balm, FL.
What amenities does 10524 Carloway Hills Dr have?
Some of 10524 Carloway Hills Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10524 Carloway Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10524 Carloway Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10524 Carloway Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10524 Carloway Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10524 Carloway Hills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10524 Carloway Hills Dr offers parking.
Does 10524 Carloway Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10524 Carloway Hills Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10524 Carloway Hills Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10524 Carloway Hills Dr has a pool.
Does 10524 Carloway Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 10524 Carloway Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10524 Carloway Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10524 Carloway Hills Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10524 Carloway Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10524 Carloway Hills Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLSun City Center, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLFish Hawk, FLRuskin, FLBloomingdale, FL
Progress Village, FLValrico, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLMango, FLSeffner, FLTemple Terrace, FLEllenton, FLMemphis, FLFuller Heights, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLPalmetto, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa