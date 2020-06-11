Apartment List
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:26 AM

11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Avon Park, FL

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
917 W Camphor St
917 West Camphor Street, Avon Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
840 sqft
Please call David Gibson at 863-414-6567 for more information on this property. Well Kept 2/1. Freshly Painted inside and out. Large Yard, partially fenced.

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
425 Las Palmas Circle
425 Las Palmas Circle, Avon Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
810 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom/ 1 bath water included, lawn maintenance. Title flooring throughout the home. Water is included. Community pool available. Utility room for washer & dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Avon Park

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
321 N Irvington Rd
321 North Irvington Road, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1280 sqft
Please call property manager, Dave Gibson @ 863-414-6567 for more information on this property. 3/3 move in ready. Lawn service included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of Avon Park

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1641 Lakeview Drive
1641 Southeast Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
832 sqft
Lakeview Drive Rental is now Available. Call today to see this 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs home with LAKE VIEWS. Centrally located in Sebring, FL near to medical facilities, restaurants, downtown shops, and Lake Jackson.

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
3731 Edgewater Drive
3731 Edgewater Drive, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Beautiful, immaculate, spacious open floor plan townhome with 2 master suites and Brazillias Cherry floors! Each master has its own screened balcony, one overlooking the Golf Course, the other the lake! Large lanai downstairs on the Golf Course.

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
222 Rose Ave
222 Rose Ave, Sebring, FL
2 Bedrooms
$650
Two bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment for rent. Located in Sebring downtown area. Application fee: $40 dollars - Apartment is in the first floor First, last and security required. Payment plan for last month acceptable.

Last updated January 25 at 11:09pm
1 Unit Available
4851 Vilabella Drive
4851 Vilabella Drive, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1039 sqft
Spacious 2/2 condo, tile flooring throughout the unit. Master bedroom has his/her closet. Screened balcony. Stacked washer/dryer are included. The condo has a community pool that tenants will have access to.
Results within 10 miles of Avon Park

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Sun Ray Homes
1 Unit Available
404 WALTER AVENUE
404 Walter Avenue, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
939 sqft
Nice, Clean, Roomy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in SunRay. This home has lots of extras. For starters there is a 15 X 6 Front Screened porch at the entrance of the home leading into a nice size living room with a large picture window.

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
713 Killarney Drive
713 Killarney Drive, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
906 sqft
Fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with 2 bonus room. The flooring throughout home is terrazzo flooring. The stove, refrigerator and microwave are new. The Kitchen and bathroom have been renovated. Beautiful tile for back-splash in the kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
604 Town N Country Blvd
604 Town and Country Blvd, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Seasonal Manufactured Home. This is a 2 bedroom, 2bathroom that is located in Town N Country Park. The park is a 55+ community. The Home has been well maintained, features Florida room, Extended driveway, Covered porch.

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
4201 Page Avenue
4201 Page Avenue, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1280 sqft
Nice fully furnished 2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage property. Brick built with a nice screened in front porch to enjoy the nice breeze. Great location just off Golf View and close to the YMCA. Possible seasonal or short term with rent price variation.

