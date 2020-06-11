/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:26 AM
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Avon Park, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
917 W Camphor St
917 West Camphor Street, Avon Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
840 sqft
Please call David Gibson at 863-414-6567 for more information on this property. Well Kept 2/1. Freshly Painted inside and out. Large Yard, partially fenced.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
425 Las Palmas Circle
425 Las Palmas Circle, Avon Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
810 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom/ 1 bath water included, lawn maintenance. Title flooring throughout the home. Water is included. Community pool available. Utility room for washer & dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Avon Park
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
321 N Irvington Rd
321 North Irvington Road, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1280 sqft
Please call property manager, Dave Gibson @ 863-414-6567 for more information on this property. 3/3 move in ready. Lawn service included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of Avon Park
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1641 Lakeview Drive
1641 Southeast Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
832 sqft
Lakeview Drive Rental is now Available. Call today to see this 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs home with LAKE VIEWS. Centrally located in Sebring, FL near to medical facilities, restaurants, downtown shops, and Lake Jackson.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
3731 Edgewater Drive
3731 Edgewater Drive, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Beautiful, immaculate, spacious open floor plan townhome with 2 master suites and Brazillias Cherry floors! Each master has its own screened balcony, one overlooking the Golf Course, the other the lake! Large lanai downstairs on the Golf Course.
1 of 8
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
222 Rose Ave
222 Rose Ave, Sebring, FL
2 Bedrooms
$650
Two bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment for rent. Located in Sebring downtown area. Application fee: $40 dollars - Apartment is in the first floor First, last and security required. Payment plan for last month acceptable.
1 of 13
Last updated January 25 at 11:09pm
1 Unit Available
4851 Vilabella Drive
4851 Vilabella Drive, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1039 sqft
Spacious 2/2 condo, tile flooring throughout the unit. Master bedroom has his/her closet. Screened balcony. Stacked washer/dryer are included. The condo has a community pool that tenants will have access to.
Results within 10 miles of Avon Park
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Sun Ray Homes
1 Unit Available
404 WALTER AVENUE
404 Walter Avenue, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
939 sqft
Nice, Clean, Roomy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in SunRay. This home has lots of extras. For starters there is a 15 X 6 Front Screened porch at the entrance of the home leading into a nice size living room with a large picture window.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
713 Killarney Drive
713 Killarney Drive, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
906 sqft
Fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with 2 bonus room. The flooring throughout home is terrazzo flooring. The stove, refrigerator and microwave are new. The Kitchen and bathroom have been renovated. Beautiful tile for back-splash in the kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
604 Town N Country Blvd
604 Town and Country Blvd, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Seasonal Manufactured Home. This is a 2 bedroom, 2bathroom that is located in Town N Country Park. The park is a 55+ community. The Home has been well maintained, features Florida room, Extended driveway, Covered porch.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
4201 Page Avenue
4201 Page Avenue, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1280 sqft
Nice fully furnished 2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage property. Brick built with a nice screened in front porch to enjoy the nice breeze. Great location just off Golf View and close to the YMCA. Possible seasonal or short term with rent price variation.