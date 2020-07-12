Apartment List
/
FL
/
auburndale
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

63 Apartments for rent in Auburndale, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Auburndale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
206 Eagle Point Boulevard
206 Eagle Point Boulevard, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1261 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
552 Somerset Drive
552 Somerset Drive, Auburndale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2276 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2237 Bordeau Court - 1
2237 Bordeau Ct, Auburndale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath triplex apartment, located just minutes from the Polk Parkway. Ceramic tile throughout, updated kitchen with dishwasher, smooth top range and refrigerator. Inside washer / dryer hook ups with additional storage room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
114 Eagle Point Blvd
114 Eagle Point Boulevard, Auburndale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,485
1440 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home in Eagle Point, Auburndale! This home has a bright, open kitchen concept with skylights and modern fixtures and the floors are covered in rich, dark wood plank tile throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Auburndale

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
4666 Osprey Way
4666 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1683 sqft
Make the Halley plan your first home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2-car garage and landscaped backyard. You will also enjoy granite counter tops, energy efficient design. Set up an appointment today!!! Renter's Insurance Required.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4694 Osprey Way
4694 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1827 sqft
This home offers everything you need located in the St James Crossing Community in Winter Haven with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage, a large kitchen with pantry that opens up to your living and dining rooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
689 Tulip Circle East
689 Tulip Cir E, Fussels Corner, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Rent to own your next home! Stop throwing your money away on rent and own a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in The Hamptons Golf & Country Club. This is a 55+ Community.
Results within 5 miles of Auburndale
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$758
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$911
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
812 29th St NW Available 07/14/20 This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
714 SUNSET COVE DRIVE
714 Sunset Cove Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2215 sqft
Very spacious 2 story 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with bonus room on first floor,half bath and all ceramic tile. Second floor has master bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms. Master bedroom and 1 bedroom has carpet and the other 2 bedrooms are laminate.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Jan Phyl Village
606 Holt Circle
606 Holt Circle, Jan Phyl Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1214 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1550 11TH STREET NE
1550 11th Street Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
Clean, Warm, Charming, 2 bed 2 bath condo with astonishing Lake Buckeye views near the beautiful and fun Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven.

1 of 24

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
13258 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE N
13258 Commonwealth Avenue North, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3538 sqft
Beautiful home on 10 acres with private gate. Home has a beautiful pool with an outdoor kitchen area. Upgrades include wooden floors, and spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lake Alfred
245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE
245 South Rochelle Avenue, Lake Alfred, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
Small town cottage like home with extra large pool, extra large yard, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, detached garage and storage, covered back patio, Pool maintenance included, pets on approval, vinyl wood like floors, wall ac units, good size bedrooms, master
Results within 10 miles of Auburndale
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
23 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
25 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
56 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
16 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
3 Units Available
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1165 sqft
Nestled in a thriving area close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. Units include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and laundry. Community has parking, pool, playground, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
City Guide for Auburndale, FL

Auburndale, Florida: The best of both worlds. Only forty miles to Tampa Bay and only sixty miles to Orlando and the land of enchantment.

Located in Polk County, Florida, Auburndale is a city in Florida, and home to more than 14,000 people. The city is very close to the center of Florida and has a sleepy hometown quality which belies the pace of growth in this established community. One of the things that stand out about Auburndale is the sense of community that pervades the city, an element that is increasingly hard to find in today's fast-paced, modern world. It is a rather small city -- the 166th largest community in Florida -- and was incorporated in 1920. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Auburndale, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Auburndale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Auburndale 2 BedroomsAuburndale 3 BedroomsAuburndale Apartments with Balcony
Auburndale Apartments with ParkingAuburndale Apartments with Pool
Auburndale Dog Friendly ApartmentsAuburndale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLTown 'n' Country, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FL
South Brooksville, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCheval, FLMango, FLAvon Park, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida