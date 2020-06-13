Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

64 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Asbury Lake, FL

Finding an apartment in Asbury Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3336 Tiki Lane
3336 Tiki Lane, Asbury Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1288 sqft
3336 Tiki Lane Available 06/15/20 3 Beds 2 Baths 1,288 Sq Ft of Quiet Living on Large Lot - This home is truly an oasis from a long day.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2870 AFFIRMED CT
2870 Affirmed Court, Asbury Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1337 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large fenced yard and sits on a Cul-de-sac, newer carpet and tile, Beautiful eat in kitchen with newercabinets, granite counter tops and newer stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Asbury Lake
Verified

Last updated June 13
15 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified

Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

Last updated June 13
7 Units Available
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1524 Center St
1524 Center St, Green Cove Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1554 sqft
1524 Center St Available 07/13/20 New construction 4 Bedroom 2 Bath just minutes to Spring Park Green Cove Springs! - Newer construction 4 bedroom 2 bath minutes to Spring Park! Home offers, open concept floor plan, Large family room that connects

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2884 Woodstone Dr
2884 Woodstone Drive, Clay County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2900 sqft
5 bedroom 3 bath - Property Id: 292769 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292769 Property Id 292769 (RLNE5828245)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4659 Pine Lake Drive
4659 Pine Lake Drive, Clay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1843 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1818 Farm Way
1818 Farm Way, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1298 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
301 Highland Avenue
301 Highland Avenue North, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1903 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
660 Sunny Stroll Drive
660 Sunny Stroll Drive, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1662 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1800 Pineta Cove Drive
1800 Pineta Cove Drive, Clay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1493 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details like a covered porch, making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1460 Greenway Place
1460 Greenway Place, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1979 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1122 North St
1122 North Street, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1096 sqft
Single family rental ready for immediate move in! Perfectly located less than a 5 minute drive from all local schools this is the opportunity you’ve been searching for to improve your quality of life without increasing your daily commute.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2298 EAGLE PERCH PL
2298 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2024 sqft
Not your average rental! Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Eagle Perch. Open floor plan with tons of natural light! Owners's suite features tray ceilings and a spacious bathroom with dual vanities, a walk-in shower, and large garden tub.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2311 EAGLE PERCH PL
2311 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1701 sqft
The Heron floor plan in Eagle Crest features architectural shingles, stucco front, tile floors,granite counters, upgraded landscaping, rear covered patio, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR
1718 Chatham Village Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2225 sqft
This beautiful 4 bed / 2 bath house is located in the heart of Fleming Island. The kitchen features an oversized food prep island, stainless steel appliances, double sinks, and an eat in area. There is an additional formal dining room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1487 POPLAR RIDGE RD
1487 Poplar Ridge Road, Fleming Island, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
3197 sqft
Need room? Then this house is for you. Six bedrooms, formal living, dining and family rooms. Huge bonus room upstairs. Kitchen is fantastic with stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Three and half baths.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1842 CHERRY CREEK WAY
1842 Cherry Creek Way, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1533 sqft
Exceptional 3BR/2BA rental home in Azalea Ridge! You'll love the cozy split bedroom floor plan with 1,533 sq ft of living area, additional living/dining room, large gathering room and vaulted ceilings.

Last updated April 16
1 Unit Available
1111 North Street
1111 North Street, Green Cove Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,430
2376 sqft
This 2-story home is spacious and sits on a secluded shady lot! Features include a formal living room and dining room, a large, eat-in kitchen, and an over-sized family room with a brick fireplace and built-in shelving.

Last updated May 2
1 Unit Available
1263 Suffolk Place
1263 Suffolk Place, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1250 sqft
3BR 2BA Single Family Rental Home, Single Level, Fenced Back Yard, Pets Allowed, Two Car Garage - This 3BR 2BA single family - single level rental home is available for immediate occupancy! Located off Blanding Blvd in Orange Park in Bayhill Landing
Results within 10 miles of Asbury Lake
Verified

Last updated June 13
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
11 Units Available
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
8 Units Available
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Asbury Lake, FL

Finding an apartment in Asbury Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

