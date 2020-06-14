Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

69 Apartments for rent in Asbury Lake, FL with garage

Asbury Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2715 Creek Ridge Dr
2715 Creek Ridge Drive, Asbury Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
2715 Creek Ridge Dr Available 06/15/20 COMING SOON - $1450 - 3/2/2 - Silver Creek - Lake Asbury - New Appliances, Neutral Paint & New Flooring! Fresh Start! Clay County Schools! This home is located in the tranquil Lake Asbury area of Green

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2870 AFFIRMED CT
2870 Affirmed Court, Asbury Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1337 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large fenced yard and sits on a Cul-de-sac, newer carpet and tile, Beautiful eat in kitchen with newercabinets, granite counter tops and newer stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Asbury Lake
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2646 Pinewood Boulevard E
2646 Pinewood Boulevard East, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1104 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,104 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2846 Tanglewood Boulevard
2846 Tanglewood Boulevard, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1274 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,274 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1524 Center St
1524 Center St, Green Cove Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1554 sqft
1524 Center St Available 07/13/20 New construction 4 Bedroom 2 Bath just minutes to Spring Park Green Cove Springs! - Newer construction 4 bedroom 2 bath minutes to Spring Park! Home offers, open concept floor plan, Large family room that connects

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1935 Hunters Trace Circle
1935 Hunters Trace Circle, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1272 sqft
County Living in Quite Middleburg Neighborhood Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3343 Burgandy Branch Dr.
3343 Burgandy Branch Drive, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2650 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom in Orange Park - Beautiful home with wood laminate flooring. Huge bonus room upstairs. Ceiling fans.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2016 WATER CREST DR
2016 Water Crest Drive, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2020 sqft
This three bedroom, two bath Eagle Harbor home features formal living and dining rooms, family room, breakfast nook. Fully equipped kitchen. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Convenient to NAS Jax, shopping and good schools.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2415 Golfview Dr
2415 Golfview Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2284 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath house. 2 car garage. 4 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car garage. Conveniently located to major roads and shopping. Easy terms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2311 EAGLE PERCH PL
2311 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1701 sqft
The Heron floor plan in Eagle Crest features architectural shingles, stucco front, tile floors,granite counters, upgraded landscaping, rear covered patio, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2123 PARK FOREST CT
2123 Park Forest Court, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2320 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers an open floor plan with formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace, eat in kitchen with island and a large privacy fenced yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1487 POPLAR RIDGE RD
1487 Poplar Ridge Road, Fleming Island, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
3197 sqft
Need room? Then this house is for you. Six bedrooms, formal living, dining and family rooms. Huge bonus room upstairs. Kitchen is fantastic with stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Three and half baths.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2522 WILLOW CREEK
2522 Willow Creek Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2344 sqft
This beautiful large 4/3 on golf course in sought after Southern Links includes the Fleming Island Plantation club facilities and amenities. Huge family room. Kitchen features eat in area and the split floor plan is perfect for large families.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1048 PHOEBE CT
1048 Phoebe Court, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2354 sqft
This large 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1474 LANTERN LIGHT TRL
1474 Lantern Light Trail, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2472 sqft
This beautiful 3 br/2 ba PLUS 2 flex rooms, 3 car garage home is spacious with plenty of storage & natural light in the friendly Pine Ridge Plantation Community! Offers 9' vaulted main level ceilings, an open floor plan, and abundant closet space

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2040 SECRET GARDEN LN
2040 Secret Garden Ln, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1966 sqft
Come home to The Enclave, a premiere condominium community in Eagle Harbor at Fleming Island. Enjoy the spacious 1966 square feet of this beautiful 3 bed/3 bath condominium with screened balcony for those wooded/golf course views.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1842 CHERRY CREEK WAY
1842 Cherry Creek Way, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1533 sqft
Exceptional 3BR/2BA rental home in Azalea Ridge! You'll love the cozy split bedroom floor plan with 1,533 sq ft of living area, additional living/dining room, large gathering room and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3255 Hammock Cove Court
3255 Hammock Cove Court, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
Rent this house today. 3 bed, 2 bath rental in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan with fireplace. Located in a cul-de-sac with lakeviews. Large kitchen with breakfast nook. Close to 220 and Fleming Island. Rear not fenced. 2 car garage.

1 of 52

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2697 Belleshore Ct
2697 Belleshore Court, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2173 sqft
Gorgeous 4x2 in well established neighborhood of Ashebourne - This Gorgeous 4x2 brick home sits on a large corner lot, in a well established neighborhood. Lots of upgrades, new paint throughout and ready for Move-in. Fenced backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3842 BEACON ROCK LN
3842 Beacon Rock Lane, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1536 sqft
3/2 WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IN DESIREABLE AZALEA RIDGE. CLOSE TO ST. VINCENTS HOSPITAL, HOME DEPOT, WALMART AND THE NEW EXPRESSWAY. WALKING DISTANCE TO AMENUTY CENTER WITH POOL AND PLAYGROUND. GREAT CLAY COUNTY SCHOOLS. SPLIT BR PLAN. INDOOR LAUNDRY.

1 of 18

Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2388 Kirkwall Street
2388 Kirkwall Street, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1352 sqft
2388 Kirkwall Street Available 10/18/19 Brick home in Orange Park near Ridgecrest - Brick home located in Orange Park on a large lot with a huge back yard.

1 of 36

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1263 Suffolk Place
1263 Suffolk Place, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1250 sqft
3BR 2BA Single Family Rental Home, Single Level, Fenced Back Yard, Pets Allowed, Two Car Garage - This 3BR 2BA single family - single level rental home is available for immediate occupancy! Located off Blanding Blvd in Orange Park in Bayhill Landing
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Asbury Lake, FL

Asbury Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

