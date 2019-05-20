2854 Affirmed Court

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

You will absolutely love this adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home! This house has a fully revamped Florida room (cooled/heated by the central AC!) that can be used for work-out room, a movie room, or whatever you could use some extra space for! The updated kitchen overlooks the open living room with vaulted ceilings and custom flooring. The spacious back yard and patio are perfect for hosting friends and family. This house is an entertainers dream! This won't last long, so schedule your showing today! Renters insurance required.