2854 Affirmed Court
2854 Affirmed Court

2854 Affirmed Court · No Longer Available
Location

2854 Affirmed Court, Asbury Lake, FL 32043

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
You will absolutely love this adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home! This house has a fully revamped Florida room (cooled/heated by the central AC!) that can be used for work-out room, a movie room, or whatever you could use some extra space for! The updated kitchen overlooks the open living room with vaulted ceilings and custom flooring. The spacious back yard and patio are perfect for hosting friends and family. This house is an entertainers dream! This won't last long, so schedule your showing today! Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

