Asbury Lake, FL
2715 Creek Ridge Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:39 PM

2715 Creek Ridge Dr

2715 Creek Ridge Drive · (904) 598-1557 ext. 13
Location

2715 Creek Ridge Drive, Asbury Lake, FL 32043

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2715 Creek Ridge Dr · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
COMING SOON - $1450 - 3/2/2 - Silver Creek - Lake Asbury - New Appliances, Neutral Paint & New Flooring! Fresh Start!

Clay County Schools! This home is located in the tranquil Lake Asbury area of Green Cove, you will enjoy entertaining friends in this beautiful home, with new stainless appliances (2019), fresh paint and new flooring though-out. The living / dining room combo is open to the kitchen area and the bedrooms are a split floor plan. This home has indoor washer/dryer hook-ups, two car garage, and all of the Silver Creek amenities. Great schools and parks right around the corner.

Yard is about to get some new sod, so look past the yard, and into a great new home.

(RLNE1895028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Creek Ridge Dr have any available units?
2715 Creek Ridge Dr has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2715 Creek Ridge Dr have?
Some of 2715 Creek Ridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Creek Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Creek Ridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Creek Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Creek Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Lake.
Does 2715 Creek Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Creek Ridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 2715 Creek Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Creek Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Creek Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2715 Creek Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 2715 Creek Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2715 Creek Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Creek Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Creek Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 Creek Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 Creek Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
