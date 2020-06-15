2715 Creek Ridge Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

COMING SOON - $1450 - 3/2/2 - Silver Creek - Lake Asbury - New Appliances, Neutral Paint & New Flooring! Fresh Start!



Clay County Schools! This home is located in the tranquil Lake Asbury area of Green Cove, you will enjoy entertaining friends in this beautiful home, with new stainless appliances (2019), fresh paint and new flooring though-out. The living / dining room combo is open to the kitchen area and the bedrooms are a split floor plan. This home has indoor washer/dryer hook-ups, two car garage, and all of the Silver Creek amenities. Great schools and parks right around the corner.



Yard is about to get some new sod, so look past the yard, and into a great new home.



(RLNE1895028)