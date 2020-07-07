All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:00 AM

101 West Oak Street - 201

101 West Oak Street · (941) 613-4035
Location

101 West Oak Street, Arcadia, FL 34266

Price and availability

Amenities

Available to move in 7/10/2020. This cute efficiency apartment has everything you need with lots of historic charm! Apartment features one bedroom/living space and one full bathroom, large bay window overlooks Oak St in downtown Arcadia, small fridge provided, kitchen sink provided, end unit. Unfurnished unit. NO smoking. 2 persons per apartment. Please call for a showing. Application screening and fee required.

MOVE IN FUNDS: First month $575 and security deposit $575 are due at move in.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Electric, Garbage. Tenant responsible for any cable needs/microwave.
PET POLICY: Sorry, no pets allowed.
BUILDING FEATURES: Washer/dryer in the facility for paid use, rear parking lot, keyed access to building.
LEASE TERM: 7 month or 12 month.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Have all required documents ready (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now at www.365rentalhomes.com
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee $50

Qualifications & Requirements :
* Proof of income for 6 weeks
* We require you to make at least two times the amount of rent
* Copies of ID's
* Credit, Criminal and Eviction searches are completed
* $50 application fee per adult (money order only or ACH online only)
* Security Deposit equals one month's rent, but may vary
* All move in funds will be money order only

A full list of requirements can be found here : https://www.365rentalhomes.com/rental-criteria-rosin-apartments

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

365 Property Management
Phone: +1 941-500-4511
Rosin Apartments - Downtown Arcadia - The Pink Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

