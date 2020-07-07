101 West Oak Street - 201

Amenities

Available to move in 7/10/2020. This cute efficiency apartment has everything you need with lots of historic charm! Apartment features one bedroom/living space and one full bathroom, large bay window overlooks Oak St in downtown Arcadia, small fridge provided, kitchen sink provided, end unit. Unfurnished unit. NO smoking. 2 persons per apartment. Please call for a showing. Application screening and fee required.



MOVE IN FUNDS: First month $575 and security deposit $575 are due at move in.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Electric, Garbage. Tenant responsible for any cable needs/microwave.

PET POLICY: Sorry, no pets allowed.

BUILDING FEATURES: Washer/dryer in the facility for paid use, rear parking lot, keyed access to building.

LEASE TERM: 7 month or 12 month.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Have all required documents ready (see application requirements)

Hit Apply Now at www.365rentalhomes.com

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee $50



Qualifications & Requirements :

* Proof of income for 6 weeks

* We require you to make at least two times the amount of rent

* Copies of ID's

* Credit, Criminal and Eviction searches are completed

* $50 application fee per adult (money order only or ACH online only)

* Security Deposit equals one month's rent, but may vary

* All move in funds will be money order only



A full list of requirements can be found here : https://www.365rentalhomes.com/rental-criteria-rosin-apartments



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



