Apartment List
/
FL
/
apopka
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

65 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Apopka, FL

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
60 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$931
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Apopka

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 100
448 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 100 Available 08/14/20 Impressively spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in resort style living! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums with Washer/Dryer in the unit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3000 CLARCONA ROAD
3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 1050, Clarcona, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
432 sqft
Great mobile home for rent on a corner lot in gated community. This mobile home has one bedroom and one bath with living/dining room combo, kitchen, and storage shed.
Results within 5 miles of Apopka
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
39 Units Available
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Rosemont
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$865
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$837
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
935 sqft
Welcome To Southern Oaks Apartments Southern Oaks Apartments is a Beautiful residential neighborhood surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 05:34am
38 Units Available
Lockhart
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1003 sqft
This charming community offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, pool, and fitness center. Homes offer a private patio and balcony, washer and dryer appliances, and lots of storage.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
305 Wymore Rd 111
305 Wymore Road, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
650 sqft
Unit 111 Available 07/15/20 1/1 first floor condo in Altamonte Springs - Property Id: 312531 1/1 condo on first floor. Complete tile in this unit. Comes with washer and dryer. In the heart of Altamonte Springs, Water, trash, sewer included in rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7630 Forest City Road #059
7630 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
955 sqft
- (RLNE5787679)

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5613 Elon Drive
5613 Elon Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$999
1218 sqft
3 Bedroom Home (New Kitchen) In Pine Hills For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status,

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203
832 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
826 sqft
832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 1/1 + Loft Condo with Water Included Located in Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - Altamonte Springs - Beautiful 1/1 + Loft Condo with Water Included Located in Crescent Place at Lake Lotus -

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2513 Maitland Crossing Way 14309
2513 Maitland Crossing Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
672 sqft
Unit 14309 Available 08/15/20 1/1 condo in Bella Terra - Property Id: 304338 1/1 condo in Bella Terra. Third floor unit. Close to Maitland, Altamonte Springs. Easy access to I4. Close to Seminole Community College.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Willows
2751 Willow Run
2751 Willow Run West, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
872 sqft
- (RLNE5362583)

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
405 Wymore Rd #102
405 Wymore Road, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
405 Wymore Rd #102 Available 08/15/20 Ground Floor Unit in Serravella at Spring Valley! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Recently updated ground floor unit in Altamonte Springs! This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Open floor plan...

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7646 Forest City Road #089
7646 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
687 sqft
- (RLNE5911269)

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
826 CAMARGO WAY
826 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
574 sqft
Thoughtfully renovated condo in Altamonte Springs.  This cozy 1/1 has an open floor plan and tile throughout. The kitchen is open to the living room and has plenty of room for storage with all stainless steel appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
824 CAMARGO WAY
824 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL CONDO ON 2ND FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY OF BONA VISTA IN ALTAMONTE SPRINGS.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7610 Forest City Road #021
7610 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
955 sqft
- (RLNE5675094)

1 of 23

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7660 Forest City Road #119 Unit G, Bldg 10
7660 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1187 sqft
7660 Forest City Rd. Unit 119 - A beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with tile floors through out. The CONDOMINIUM unit features a dining room and large walk in closets. Hurry property won't be available long!!! - Net income must be 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Signal Hill
4810 Lighthouse Circle #34 ORANGE
4810 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 4810 Lighthouse Circle Unit 34 Orlando, Fl. 32808 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 4810 Lighthouse Circle Unit 34 Orlando, Fl. 32808. This Condo has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
122 Water Front Way #350
122 Water Front Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
496 sqft
Beautiful Condo with Pool View, Steps away from Cranes Roost - Altamonte Springs - HomeTag LLC is offering a great 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, 496 sqft Condo in the Waterside at Cranes Roost Condominium Community near the Altamonte Springs Mall.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2718 MAITLAND CROSSING WAY
2718 Maitland Crossing Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
672 sqft
You will love coming home to this beautiful and peaceful second floor condo in Bella Terra with controlled access entry, courtesy officer, gorgeous pool, fitness center, mature landscaping, car care center and the perfect location close to downtown,
Results within 10 miles of Apopka
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
11 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Kirkman North
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1177 sqft
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.

July 2020 Apopka Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Apopka Rent Report. Apopka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apopka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Apopka Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Apopka Rent Report. Apopka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apopka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Apopka rents declined over the past month

Apopka rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Apopka stand at $965 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,157 for a two-bedroom. Apopka's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Apopka over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Apopka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Apopka, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Apopka is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Apopka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,157 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Apopka fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apopka than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Apopka.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsApopka 3 BedroomsApopka Accessible ApartmentsApopka Apartments under $1,000Apopka Apartments with Balcony
    Apopka Apartments with GarageApopka Apartments with GymApopka Apartments with Hardwood FloorsApopka Apartments with ParkingApopka Apartments with PoolApopka Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Apopka Cheap PlacesApopka Dog Friendly ApartmentsApopka Furnished ApartmentsApopka Luxury PlacesApopka Pet Friendly PlacesApopka Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
    Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
    Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
    Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
    Lake-Sumter State College