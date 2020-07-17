All apartments in Alachua County
8319 SW 61st Place

8319 Southwest 61st Place · No Longer Available
8319 Southwest 61st Place, Alachua County, FL 32608

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large Cute Home in Hickory Forest! - Come see this beautiful home in Hickory Forest READY IN JULY! This home features 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, with wood flooring in the main living area, large open concept kitchen, and a peaceful screened in patio. This home also comes with a fully fenced back yard, fire pit, two car garage, a charming lawn, and a separate laundry room for waster/dryer hook up!

Lawn Care and Pest control included!! Small pets considered.

Call our office to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5862139)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 8319 SW 61st Place have any available units?
8319 SW 61st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alachua County, FL.
What amenities does 8319 SW 61st Place have?
Some of 8319 SW 61st Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8319 SW 61st Place currently offering any rent specials?
8319 SW 61st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8319 SW 61st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8319 SW 61st Place is pet friendly.
Does 8319 SW 61st Place offer parking?
Yes, 8319 SW 61st Place offers parking.
Does 8319 SW 61st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8319 SW 61st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8319 SW 61st Place have a pool?
No, 8319 SW 61st Place does not have a pool.
Does 8319 SW 61st Place have accessible units?
No, 8319 SW 61st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8319 SW 61st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8319 SW 61st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8319 SW 61st Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8319 SW 61st Place does not have units with air conditioning.
