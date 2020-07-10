6628 NW 9TH Boulevard 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

READY TO START MEDICAL PRACTICE!! Ideally located in North Florida Regional Office Park, this Medical Office has 3 Examination Rooms, a Front Office/Reception with waiting area for at least 10 persons. A huge Multi-purpose room that opens onto a covered deck which can be accessed from Parking area. Building also has nationally renowned Lab services located on same premises which gives good exposure to the office and benefits your clients/patients too. PROPERTY CONVEYS WITH ALL EXISTING FURNITURE