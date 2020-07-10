6628 NW 9TH Boulevard 4

All apartments in Alachua County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

Location

6628 Northwest 9th Boulevard, Alachua County, FL 32605

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
READY TO START MEDICAL PRACTICE!! Ideally located in North Florida Regional Office Park, this Medical Office has 3 Examination Rooms, a Front Office/Reception with waiting area for at least 10 persons. A huge Multi-purpose room that opens onto a covered deck which can be accessed from Parking area. Building also has nationally renowned Lab services located on same premises which gives good exposure to the office and benefits your clients/patients too. PROPERTY CONVEYS WITH ALL EXISTING FURNITURE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

