Please drive by first & check out area before calling any realtors to show inside or Call 407-970-9193. Sugarfoot Oaks subdivision. Apt B, 2B/1b, $700/month, tiles and vinyl through out. Washer/dryer hook ups. Move in is 3 months rent upfront, (first, last & deposit = $2100). Prefer no pets, no eviction/selling drugs records. Income needs to be 3.5 to 4x the rent amount to be considered. Depending on dog breeds, non-refundable deposit.