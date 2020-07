Amenities

parking conference room some paid utils furnished lobby

Location with lots of available parking! Small Professional Office, comes furnished, or not - depending on tenant's needs. The Sq Footage noted is for the office space only, there is also a shared lobby, large conference room, kitchenette, and restrooms. Utilities included in the rent - Electric, Water & Sewer. Conv location with easy access to I-75 and East/West access via 39th Ave.