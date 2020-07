Amenities

Tower Oaks - 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex unit with tile throughout. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Plenty of storage and lots of natural lighting from windows and the sliding glass doors from the master bedroom onto the covered back porch. A fenced yard offers plenty of space for gardening or outdoor grilling. Convenienty located only 10 minutes from Butler Plaza, Celebration Point, I-75 and North Florida Regional Hospital.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5869618)