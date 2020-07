Amenities

playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground

COUNTRY LIVING, BUT CONVENIENT TO TOWN! - Looking for a place that you can enjoy the peace and quiet and walk to good fishing, too? You'll fall in love with this one of a kind home. 2 bedrooms, 3 full baths with a bonus room on a nice lot that backs to Lake Alto park. Lake Alto is a 573 acre fresh water lake. The park includes hiking trails, playground and cabana to watch sunsets. Conveniently located only 20 minutes to Gainesville.



(RLNE5808824)