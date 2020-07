Amenities

Micanopy 2-2 - Escape to this 2 bedroom 2 bath unique custom built home in tropical forest setting on 5 acres. Enjoy the sounds of the wild life on the large screened front porch. Easy maintenance with pinewood floors throughout. Kitchen, living room and dining room all together with cypress seat in the big bay window, white-on-white appliances and real pinewood cabinets. Custom vanities, light fixtures and antique finishes throughout. One bedroom and bath downstairs and the other upstairs. Both floors have vaulted ceilings. Located 10 miles from UF Shands in the historic town of Micanopy. Easy access to US Hwy 441 and I-75.



