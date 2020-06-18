18 WOOD ROAD

Amenities

Fabulous Cape in exclusive Rockford Park neighborhood, near Art Museum. Serene wooded setting with naturalized landscaping. This home features first floor master bedroom suite, four seasons room. Embossed copper ceilings in kitchen and family room. No expense has been spares in updating the kitchen and baths. Slate floored entry and beautiful random width hardwood floors throughout the downstairs enhance the upscale, relaxed feeling of this exceptional home. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on large Trex deck.