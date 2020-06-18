All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 1400 DELAWARE #A1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, DE
/
1400 DELAWARE #A1
Last updated April 22 2020 at 8:38 PM

1400 DELAWARE #A1

1400 Delaware Ave · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Delaware Avenue
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all

Location

1400 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806
Delaware Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated and spacious one bedroom apartment a block away from popular Trolley Square with a parking space. This first floor apartment has a modern feel in a beautiful historic building and offers a lot of living space. Enter the common entry to the first door on the left and into the apartment. Walk into a bright main living space with new flooring, recessed lighting and fresh paint. A brand new kitchen features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, new fixtures, a brick accent wall, and more. A 14' X 17' bedroom has great closet space and a new ceiling fan. The full bath has new modern tile, new fixtures and a big shower. There is additional space at the back of the unit that can be used as an office or storage space. Worth the visit. Welcome Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 DELAWARE #A1 have any available units?
1400 DELAWARE #A1 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1400 DELAWARE #A1 have?
Some of 1400 DELAWARE #A1's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 DELAWARE #A1 currently offering any rent specials?
1400 DELAWARE #A1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 DELAWARE #A1 pet-friendly?
No, 1400 DELAWARE #A1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 1400 DELAWARE #A1 offer parking?
Yes, 1400 DELAWARE #A1 does offer parking.
Does 1400 DELAWARE #A1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 DELAWARE #A1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 DELAWARE #A1 have a pool?
No, 1400 DELAWARE #A1 does not have a pool.
Does 1400 DELAWARE #A1 have accessible units?
No, 1400 DELAWARE #A1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 DELAWARE #A1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 DELAWARE #A1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 DELAWARE #A1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 DELAWARE #A1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1400 DELAWARE #A1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd
Wilmington, DE 19809
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St
Wilmington, DE 19806
Pebble HIll
3400 Miller Rd
Wilmington, DE 19802
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr
Wilmington, DE 19809
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr
Wilmington, DE 19805
Woodview
7 Colony Blvd
Wilmington, DE 19802
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr
Wilmington, DE 19809

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments under $1,000Wilmington Apartments with Parking
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAVineland, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJPottstown, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJ
Royersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Delaware Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity