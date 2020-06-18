1400 DELAWARE #A1

Amenities

Newly renovated and spacious one bedroom apartment a block away from popular Trolley Square with a parking space. This first floor apartment has a modern feel in a beautiful historic building and offers a lot of living space. Enter the common entry to the first door on the left and into the apartment. Walk into a bright main living space with new flooring, recessed lighting and fresh paint. A brand new kitchen features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, new fixtures, a brick accent wall, and more. A 14' X 17' bedroom has great closet space and a new ceiling fan. The full bath has new modern tile, new fixtures and a big shower. There is additional space at the back of the unit that can be used as an office or storage space. Worth the visit. Welcome Home.