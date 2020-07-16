All apartments in New Castle County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:39 PM

43 MILLSTONE LN

43 Millstone Lane · (866) 677-6937
Location

43 Millstone Lane, New Castle County, DE 19732

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Extensively renovated 3 story end unit townhome in the very desirable gated community of Rockland Mills. Enter this beautiful and meticulously cared for townhome through the spacious tile foyer. This floor includes a room with ample closet space and is perfect for an office, den or workout room. Walk up the wide wood staircase and you will be greeted by an open floor plan with the great room that is open to dining area and kitchen. The great room features a corner fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors and French doors that bring in abundant natural sunlight and lead to a large deck. Here you will love entertaining or relaxing while taking in the view of the terraced hillside and woods. Beautiful custom kitchen boasts gourmet stainless steel appliances including brand new Sub Zero refrigerator and Kitchen Aid double ovens, warming drawer and cooktop as well as granite counters, glass tile back splash and inset cabinetry. Adjacent to the great room is a lovely sitting room with French doors that lead to a standing balcony. This room, with an adjoining full bath, can easily become a bedroom on the main floor by adding doors. On the third floor an impressive master suite and a second bedroom with en-suite bath await. The master suite features a private balcony, three closets and luxurious bath including large seamless glass shower, spacious vanity with granite counter and nook with glass shelving. Additional features include a 2-car garage with driveway for additional parking, laundry on the the bedroom level and all baths that have been fully updated. Located on the banks of the Brandywine River you will enjoy nature while being conveniently located only minutes from restaurants and shopping. This move-in ready, beautifully appointed townhome is a must see, and all furnishings can be negotiated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 MILLSTONE LN have any available units?
43 MILLSTONE LN has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 MILLSTONE LN have?
Some of 43 MILLSTONE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 MILLSTONE LN currently offering any rent specials?
43 MILLSTONE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 MILLSTONE LN pet-friendly?
No, 43 MILLSTONE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Castle County.
Does 43 MILLSTONE LN offer parking?
Yes, 43 MILLSTONE LN offers parking.
Does 43 MILLSTONE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 MILLSTONE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 MILLSTONE LN have a pool?
No, 43 MILLSTONE LN does not have a pool.
Does 43 MILLSTONE LN have accessible units?
No, 43 MILLSTONE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 43 MILLSTONE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 MILLSTONE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 MILLSTONE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 MILLSTONE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
