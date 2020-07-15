326 Starboard Drive

Amenities

MARINERS WATCH - Large 4 bedroom 3.5 bath. 2 story foyer. Formal living room and dining room. Large kitchen with center island and breakfast area. Stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and refrigerator. Large familyroom/ sunroom with fireplace across from kitchen. Rear brick patio with built in fire-pit with seating around it. Full finished basement. Fenced rear yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, yard maintenance, snow removal and trash. To schedule a showing contact our office at 302-355-1880 & applications can be found on our website www.dppminfo.com.



