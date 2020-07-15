All apartments in New Castle County
326 Starboard Drive

326 Starboard Drive · (302) 355-1880
Location

326 Starboard Drive, New Castle County, DE 19701

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 326 Starboard Drive · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
MARINERS WATCH - Large 4 bedroom 3.5 bath. 2 story foyer. Formal living room and dining room. Large kitchen with center island and breakfast area. Stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and refrigerator. Large familyroom/ sunroom with fireplace across from kitchen. Rear brick patio with built in fire-pit with seating around it. Full finished basement. Fenced rear yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, yard maintenance, snow removal and trash. To schedule a showing contact our office at 302-355-1880 & applications can be found on our website www.dppminfo.com.

(RLNE5920160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Starboard Drive have any available units?
326 Starboard Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 326 Starboard Drive have?
Some of 326 Starboard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Starboard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
326 Starboard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Starboard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 326 Starboard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Castle County.
Does 326 Starboard Drive offer parking?
No, 326 Starboard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 326 Starboard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Starboard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Starboard Drive have a pool?
No, 326 Starboard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 326 Starboard Drive have accessible units?
No, 326 Starboard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Starboard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 Starboard Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Starboard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 Starboard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
