New Castle County, DE
23 E NEWTOWN PL
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:55 AM

23 E NEWTOWN PL

23 Newtown Place East · (866) 677-6937
Location

23 Newtown Place East, New Castle County, DE 19702

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious two bedroom two and a half bath townhome in Barrett~s Run with a finished basement. This home is conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping, and access to 95. Enter the home to a large living space, great for entertaining. Continue to the kitchen and dining area featuring an open concept, powder room and access to the backyard. The basement is finished and provides another large living space and laundry room. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms that both feature full baths and plenty of closet space. The location in the neighborhood places you close to lots of open green space. Showings to start Sunday 7/19/2020. Face masks are required at all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 E NEWTOWN PL have any available units?
23 E NEWTOWN PL has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 23 E NEWTOWN PL currently offering any rent specials?
23 E NEWTOWN PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 E NEWTOWN PL pet-friendly?
No, 23 E NEWTOWN PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Castle County.
Does 23 E NEWTOWN PL offer parking?
Yes, 23 E NEWTOWN PL offers parking.
Does 23 E NEWTOWN PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 E NEWTOWN PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 E NEWTOWN PL have a pool?
No, 23 E NEWTOWN PL does not have a pool.
Does 23 E NEWTOWN PL have accessible units?
No, 23 E NEWTOWN PL does not have accessible units.
Does 23 E NEWTOWN PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 E NEWTOWN PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 E NEWTOWN PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 E NEWTOWN PL does not have units with air conditioning.
