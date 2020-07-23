23 E NEWTOWN PL

Amenities

on-site laundry parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious two bedroom two and a half bath townhome in Barrett~s Run with a finished basement. This home is conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping, and access to 95. Enter the home to a large living space, great for entertaining. Continue to the kitchen and dining area featuring an open concept, powder room and access to the backyard. The basement is finished and provides another large living space and laundry room. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms that both feature full baths and plenty of closet space. The location in the neighborhood places you close to lots of open green space. Showings to start Sunday 7/19/2020. Face masks are required at all showings.