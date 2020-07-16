2000 KYNWYD RD

Amenities

Completely renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath Ranch with all hardwood floors in the LR, DR, KT & Bedrooms. All new semi-custom white kitchen w/island seating, granite counters, tile backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliances. Fenced rear yard with patio, and a partially finished lower level perfect for a family room or work-out space. Conveniently located with easy access to I-95, Rt. 202, schools, parks, shopping, and restaurants. SPECIAL CLAUSES: 1) No smoking permitted 2) No pets permitted 3) Tenant pays for all utilities including and sewer 4) Renters insurance required 5) Tenant responsible for snow removal, trash removal and lawncare 6) No alterations to home or grounds without written permission from Landlord 7) Tenant responsible for replacement of batteries in smoke detectors and garage remote 8) Ice maker will be repaired at owners discretion 9) Clogged drains resulting from tenants actions will be repaired at tenants expense 10) Pest/Bug Treatments are the responsibility of the tenant 11) No Waterbeds 12) Floor protectors or area rugs required under all furniture resting on hardwood floors. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.