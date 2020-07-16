All apartments in New Castle County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:39 PM

2000 KYNWYD RD

2000 Kynwyd Road · (866) 677-6937
Location

2000 Kynwyd Road, New Castle County, DE 19810

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath Ranch with all hardwood floors in the LR, DR, KT & Bedrooms. All new semi-custom white kitchen w/island seating, granite counters, tile backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliances. Fenced rear yard with patio, and a partially finished lower level perfect for a family room or work-out space. Conveniently located with easy access to I-95, Rt. 202, schools, parks, shopping, and restaurants. SPECIAL CLAUSES: 1) No smoking permitted 2) No pets permitted 3) Tenant pays for all utilities including and sewer 4) Renters insurance required 5) Tenant responsible for snow removal, trash removal and lawncare 6) No alterations to home or grounds without written permission from Landlord 7) Tenant responsible for replacement of batteries in smoke detectors and garage remote 8) Ice maker will be repaired at owners discretion 9) Clogged drains resulting from tenants actions will be repaired at tenants expense 10) Pest/Bug Treatments are the responsibility of the tenant 11) No Waterbeds 12) Floor protectors or area rugs required under all furniture resting on hardwood floors. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 KYNWYD RD have any available units?
2000 KYNWYD RD has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2000 KYNWYD RD have?
Some of 2000 KYNWYD RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 KYNWYD RD currently offering any rent specials?
2000 KYNWYD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 KYNWYD RD pet-friendly?
No, 2000 KYNWYD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Castle County.
Does 2000 KYNWYD RD offer parking?
Yes, 2000 KYNWYD RD offers parking.
Does 2000 KYNWYD RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 KYNWYD RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 KYNWYD RD have a pool?
No, 2000 KYNWYD RD does not have a pool.
Does 2000 KYNWYD RD have accessible units?
No, 2000 KYNWYD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 KYNWYD RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 KYNWYD RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 KYNWYD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 KYNWYD RD does not have units with air conditioning.
