138 Winder Road

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Full bath home! - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Full bath home, with Living room and Dining room for rent in New Castle! GREAT Location! DRIVEWAY! WELCOME HOME! *** GORGEOUS Renovation (2020)! ** NEW Kitchen Cabinetry (2020)! ** NEW Stove/Oven (2020)! ** NEW Microwave (2020)! ** NEW Dishwasher! ** NEW Ceiling Fans! ** NEW Flooring (2020)! ** NEW Bathroom Fixtures (2020)! ** NEW Kitchen Floor (2020)! ** NEWLY Painted Throughout (2020)! ** NEW Windows (2020)! ** CENTRAL AIR! ** NICE Rear Yard! ** Conveniently located to provide easy access to I295, NJTpk, and I95! ** This home won't last long! SCHEDULE a showing today. ****** SPECIAL CLAUSES: 1) No smoking permitted. 2) Small Dog (under 30 lbs) or Cat Permitted with Pet Screening (50% additional security deposit & 2 Pet inspections/yr required). 3) Tenant pays all utilities including, electric/gas, water/sewer, and trash removal. 4) Tenant to provide proof of Renter's insurance before keys will be provided. 5) Tenant responsible for walkways & lawn care to include, grass cutting, weeding, leaf removal and snow/ice removal. 6) No alterations to home or grounds without written permission from landlord. 7) New Castle County and Neighborhood regulations may apply. 8) Tenant responsible for replacement of HVAC Filter, Batteries in Smoke Detectors & CO Detectors. 10) 2-year Lease.



(RLNE5912623)