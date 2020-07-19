All apartments in New Castle County
138 Winder Road

138 Winder Road · (302) 308-7084
Location

138 Winder Road, New Castle County, DE 19720

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 138 Winder Road · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Full bath home! - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Full bath home, with Living room and Dining room for rent in New Castle! GREAT Location! DRIVEWAY! WELCOME HOME! *** GORGEOUS Renovation (2020)! ** NEW Kitchen Cabinetry (2020)! ** NEW Stove/Oven (2020)! ** NEW Microwave (2020)! ** NEW Dishwasher! ** NEW Ceiling Fans! ** NEW Flooring (2020)! ** NEW Bathroom Fixtures (2020)! ** NEW Kitchen Floor (2020)! ** NEWLY Painted Throughout (2020)! ** NEW Windows (2020)! ** CENTRAL AIR! ** NICE Rear Yard! ** Conveniently located to provide easy access to I295, NJTpk, and I95! ** This home won't last long! SCHEDULE a showing today. ****** SPECIAL CLAUSES: 1) No smoking permitted. 2) Small Dog (under 30 lbs) or Cat Permitted with Pet Screening (50% additional security deposit & 2 Pet inspections/yr required). 3) Tenant pays all utilities including, electric/gas, water/sewer, and trash removal. 4) Tenant to provide proof of Renter's insurance before keys will be provided. 5) Tenant responsible for walkways & lawn care to include, grass cutting, weeding, leaf removal and snow/ice removal. 6) No alterations to home or grounds without written permission from landlord. 7) New Castle County and Neighborhood regulations may apply. 8) Tenant responsible for replacement of HVAC Filter, Batteries in Smoke Detectors & CO Detectors. 10) 2-year Lease.

(RLNE5912623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Winder Road have any available units?
138 Winder Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 138 Winder Road have?
Some of 138 Winder Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Winder Road currently offering any rent specials?
138 Winder Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Winder Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 Winder Road is pet friendly.
Does 138 Winder Road offer parking?
No, 138 Winder Road does not offer parking.
Does 138 Winder Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Winder Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Winder Road have a pool?
No, 138 Winder Road does not have a pool.
Does 138 Winder Road have accessible units?
No, 138 Winder Road does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Winder Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Winder Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Winder Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 138 Winder Road has units with air conditioning.
