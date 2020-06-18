All apartments in Willimantic
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

25 Milk Street A

25 Milk Street · (714) 393-1901
Location

25 Milk Street, Willimantic, CT 06226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
25 Milk Street, #A, Willimantic - Property Id: 240674

REDUCED RENT NOW!!

BOTH HEAT AND HOT WATER AND COOKING GAS PAID!!

Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on first floor (ground floor) available in Willimantic. Large 3 bedrooms. Plenty of closet space, off street parking for 1 car. HEAT, Hot water, Cold Water and Cooking gas included. Available April 1st. Brand new wood flooring throughout the apartment, Brand new paint, Remodeled bathroom, very nice spacious kitchen. Most pets OK, with a monthly fee per pet.

Looks VERY SHARP! Bad Credit OK but should have NO EVICTIONS.

Rent $1,300/month ; Deposit $1,300

Available ASAP.

NOTE: These pics are from another apartment, since we are still working on this apartment currently but it will be of similar standard by the time we complete our remodel inside.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240674
Property Id 240674

(RLNE5630022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Milk Street A have any available units?
25 Milk Street A has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Milk Street A have?
Some of 25 Milk Street A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Milk Street A currently offering any rent specials?
25 Milk Street A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Milk Street A pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Milk Street A is pet friendly.
Does 25 Milk Street A offer parking?
Yes, 25 Milk Street A does offer parking.
Does 25 Milk Street A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Milk Street A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Milk Street A have a pool?
No, 25 Milk Street A does not have a pool.
Does 25 Milk Street A have accessible units?
No, 25 Milk Street A does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Milk Street A have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Milk Street A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Milk Street A have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Milk Street A does not have units with air conditioning.
