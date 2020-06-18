Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

25 Milk Street, #A, Willimantic - Property Id: 240674



REDUCED RENT NOW!!



BOTH HEAT AND HOT WATER AND COOKING GAS PAID!!



Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on first floor (ground floor) available in Willimantic. Large 3 bedrooms. Plenty of closet space, off street parking for 1 car. HEAT, Hot water, Cold Water and Cooking gas included. Available April 1st. Brand new wood flooring throughout the apartment, Brand new paint, Remodeled bathroom, very nice spacious kitchen. Most pets OK, with a monthly fee per pet.



Looks VERY SHARP! Bad Credit OK but should have NO EVICTIONS.



Rent $1,300/month ; Deposit $1,300



Available ASAP.



NOTE: These pics are from another apartment, since we are still working on this apartment currently but it will be of similar standard by the time we complete our remodel inside.

