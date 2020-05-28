Amenities

38 North Main Street Unit #30 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft With Hot Water Included - Located walking distance to West Hartford Town Center and Blue Back Square, this is a 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo at The Mews, a secure, gated community with permit parking. Beautiful kitchen with granite, all stainless steel appliances, and large breakfast bar. Appliances include stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher.



The main level with high & vaulted ceilings has a fabulous open floor plan with a Dining Area and Great Room including sliders to a balcony. The Master Bedroom is also on the main level and includes a full bathroom. The spiral staircase leads to a loft bedroom with lots of closet space and another modern full bathroom.



No smoking. Max of 1 cat allowed per HOA rules. No Dogs. Tenant pays for electric heat and general electric.



Application fee of $35 required for all applicants over 18. 1st month's rent and 1-month security deposit to move-in. Household gross monthly income must be at least 3x the rental rate. Owner looks for a minimum credit score of 650. If owner considers an application with credit under 650, an increased security deposit may apply. Showings by appointment only.



Professionally Managed by Robert C. White & Company.

Broker: Robert C. White & Company LLC



-Parking: 2 Off street spots.

-Heat: Electric paid by tenant.

-Hot Water: Electric paid by owner.

-Pets: Per owners discretion. Fee applies.

-Washer/Dryer: Shared coin-op.



No Dogs Allowed



