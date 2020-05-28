All apartments in West Hartford
Find more places like 38 North Main Street Unit #30.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hartford, CT
/
38 North Main Street Unit #30
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

38 North Main Street Unit #30

38 North Main Street · (860) 387-7191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Hartford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

38 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06107

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38 North Main Street Unit #30 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
38 North Main Street Unit #30 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft With Hot Water Included - Located walking distance to West Hartford Town Center and Blue Back Square, this is a 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo at The Mews, a secure, gated community with permit parking. Beautiful kitchen with granite, all stainless steel appliances, and large breakfast bar. Appliances include stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher.

The main level with high & vaulted ceilings has a fabulous open floor plan with a Dining Area and Great Room including sliders to a balcony. The Master Bedroom is also on the main level and includes a full bathroom. The spiral staircase leads to a loft bedroom with lots of closet space and another modern full bathroom.

No smoking. Max of 1 cat allowed per HOA rules. No Dogs. Tenant pays for electric heat and general electric.

Application fee of $35 required for all applicants over 18. 1st month's rent and 1-month security deposit to move-in. Household gross monthly income must be at least 3x the rental rate. Owner looks for a minimum credit score of 650. If owner considers an application with credit under 650, an increased security deposit may apply. Showings by appointment only.

Professionally Managed by Robert C. White & Company.
Broker: Robert C. White & Company LLC

-Parking: 2 Off street spots.
-Heat: Electric paid by tenant.
-Hot Water: Electric paid by owner.
-Pets: Per owners discretion. Fee applies.
-Washer/Dryer: Shared coin-op.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5830891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 North Main Street Unit #30 have any available units?
38 North Main Street Unit #30 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 North Main Street Unit #30 have?
Some of 38 North Main Street Unit #30's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 North Main Street Unit #30 currently offering any rent specials?
38 North Main Street Unit #30 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 North Main Street Unit #30 pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 North Main Street Unit #30 is pet friendly.
Does 38 North Main Street Unit #30 offer parking?
Yes, 38 North Main Street Unit #30 does offer parking.
Does 38 North Main Street Unit #30 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 North Main Street Unit #30 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 North Main Street Unit #30 have a pool?
No, 38 North Main Street Unit #30 does not have a pool.
Does 38 North Main Street Unit #30 have accessible units?
No, 38 North Main Street Unit #30 does not have accessible units.
Does 38 North Main Street Unit #30 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 North Main Street Unit #30 has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 North Main Street Unit #30 have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 North Main Street Unit #30 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 38 North Main Street Unit #30?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave
West Hartford, CT 06110
Brooksyde Apartments
133 Loomis Dr
West Hartford, CT 06107
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road
West Hartford, CT 06119

Similar Pages

West Hartford 1 BedroomsWest Hartford 2 Bedrooms
West Hartford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Hartford Dog Friendly Apartments
West Hartford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CT
Wethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CT
Westfield, MATrumbull, CTNaugatuck, CTGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordThree Rivers Community College
University of New Haven
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity