Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:42 AM

11 North Quaker Lane

11 Quaker Ln N · (888) 610-8078
Location

11 Quaker Ln N, West Hartford, CT 06119

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Beautiful Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment in the Vintage Clarendon Apartments! This complex offers a unique blend of comfortable living and historic charm and character. All of our units are equipped with updated kitchens and bathrooms to go along with their gorgeous hardwood floors and terrific natural light. Walk out your door to convenient shopping, dining, and entertainment at Blue Back Square. Available for immediate occupancy, 1.5 months security deposit required. Owner Pays Trash, Sewer, Heat, Hot and Cold Water Tenant pays Electric and Cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 North Quaker Lane have any available units?
11 North Quaker Lane has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 North Quaker Lane have?
Some of 11 North Quaker Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 North Quaker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11 North Quaker Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 North Quaker Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11 North Quaker Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hartford.
Does 11 North Quaker Lane offer parking?
No, 11 North Quaker Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11 North Quaker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 North Quaker Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 North Quaker Lane have a pool?
No, 11 North Quaker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11 North Quaker Lane have accessible units?
No, 11 North Quaker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11 North Quaker Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 North Quaker Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 North Quaker Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 North Quaker Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
