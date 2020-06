Amenities

w/d hookup cats allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful clean one bedroom apartment, recently renovated, with large living/dining room. Close to Rt 202, Rt 4, Rt 8, Walking distance to many restaurants, other retail, downtown and buses. Washer dryer hook up, off street parking, garage. No smoking, indoor cat OK. Ask about our rent discount program!



*Serious inquiries only as there will be limited walk-throughs.