2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:09 PM
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Thompsonville, CT
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
Thompsonville
9 Units Available
Bigelow Commons
55 Main St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1100 sqft
Vintage apartments with large windows and spacious layouts. Lots of amenities, including a racquetball court, indoor swimming pool and sauna. Easy access to I-91. Near Enfield Plaza for convenient shopping.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
19 Asnuntuck Street
19 Asnuntuck St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
1st floor apartment with off street parking. Gas heat and hot water. Large back yard. Washer and dryer hookups. $25 fee per adult. Minutes to I-91 and Route 190. Large grassy backyard and off street parking.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
34-36 Franklin Street
34 Franklin St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
1ST Floor Apartment with newer kitchen, back deck and private driveway. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Gas heat and hot water. Washer and dryer laundry hook ups. Quick access to I-91 and Route 5. 2 Months security deposit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
27 Fairview Avenue
27 Fairview Avenue, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Rent includes electricity. Fully renovated: fresh paint, off street parking; gas heat; convenient electronic bolt locks, brand new cabinets, light fixtures, new flooring and redone hardwood, and more! Off Street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Thompsonville
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Forest Park
9 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Windsor Locks
4 Units Available
Montgomery Mill
25 Canal Bank, Windsor Locks, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
978 sqft
As we breathe life back into the historic Montgomery Mill Apartments, its next chapter will be written by those who come to call it home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
121 The Meadows
121 The Meadows, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1453 sqft
121 The Meadows Available 08/01/20 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath Hardwood floors - 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath with attached garage (RLNE5852270)
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
36 Williamsburg Drive
36 Williamsburg Drive, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
968 sqft
2 Br - 1.5 Bath condo with garage - heat and hot water included - (RLNE5787778)
Results within 10 miles of Thompsonville
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
$
15 Units Available
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1053 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21-23 Stinson Place
21 Stinson Pl, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Second floor, 2br on quite street near center of town - Hardwood floors, nice yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE5672318)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Liberty Heights
1 Unit Available
451 Armory St.
451 Armory Street, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
962 sqft
In Bostons Emrald Necklace Easy Commute to Longwood Medical Area, 13 Minute Train Ride to Back Bay or South Station, By Hyde Park, Brookline, Fenway, Orange Line Green Street, Boston, Roslindale, Kenmore, LMA, Brookline Villiage, Roxbury Crossing,
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Chicopee Center
1 Unit Available
318 Springfield St
318 Springfield Street, Chicopee, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
PRIME LOCATION: TWO people for this townhouse style second and third floor apartment located in the Historic District. This apartment has an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, den, one bath and laundry. Third floor has two spacious bedrooms.
