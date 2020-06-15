1 Sherwood St Unit 1D

Amenities

ALMOST ON CAMPUS! 2BR 2.5Bath condo w/garage - Beautiful end unit townhouse in the Main Street Homes Condominium Community, available about 6/15/2020. Open concept - kitchen with stainless, granite and dining island; central AC; includes washer & dryer; good sized bedrooms; 1 car attached garage with additional parking; located across from UConn campus; walk to restaurants, shops & nightlife;1 year lease $3000/month; one pet max up to 30 lbs per HOA; tenant and pets must abide by all condo rules; Town of Mansfield allows 3 unrelated people; professionally managed and maintained with 24/7 emergency service and online portal; tenant pays for gas and electric. Owner pays for lawn care, snow removal, trash/recycling, water, sewer and condo dues.Tenant occupied, unit will be cleaned and any repairs done before new tenants move in.



