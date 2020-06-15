All apartments in Storrs
1 Sherwood St Unit 1D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1 Sherwood St Unit 1D

1 Sherwood St · (860) 887-2792
Location

1 Sherwood St, Storrs, CT 06268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Sherwood St Unit 1D · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
ALMOST ON CAMPUS! 2BR 2.5Bath condo w/garage - Beautiful end unit townhouse in the Main Street Homes Condominium Community, available about 6/15/2020. Open concept - kitchen with stainless, granite and dining island; central AC; includes washer & dryer; good sized bedrooms; 1 car attached garage with additional parking; located across from UConn campus; walk to restaurants, shops & nightlife;1 year lease $3000/month; one pet max up to 30 lbs per HOA; tenant and pets must abide by all condo rules; Town of Mansfield allows 3 unrelated people; professionally managed and maintained with 24/7 emergency service and online portal; tenant pays for gas and electric. Owner pays for lawn care, snow removal, trash/recycling, water, sewer and condo dues.Tenant occupied, unit will be cleaned and any repairs done before new tenants move in.

(RLNE5553915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Sherwood St Unit 1D have any available units?
1 Sherwood St Unit 1D has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Sherwood St Unit 1D have?
Some of 1 Sherwood St Unit 1D's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Sherwood St Unit 1D currently offering any rent specials?
1 Sherwood St Unit 1D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Sherwood St Unit 1D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Sherwood St Unit 1D is pet friendly.
Does 1 Sherwood St Unit 1D offer parking?
Yes, 1 Sherwood St Unit 1D does offer parking.
Does 1 Sherwood St Unit 1D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Sherwood St Unit 1D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Sherwood St Unit 1D have a pool?
No, 1 Sherwood St Unit 1D does not have a pool.
Does 1 Sherwood St Unit 1D have accessible units?
No, 1 Sherwood St Unit 1D does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Sherwood St Unit 1D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Sherwood St Unit 1D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Sherwood St Unit 1D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Sherwood St Unit 1D has units with air conditioning.
