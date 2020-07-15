/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
23 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Southport, CT
211 Southport Woods Drive
211 Southport Woods Drive, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Terrific opportunity to live in Southport in a wonderful condo complex with Heated Pool, Clubhouse and Paddle Court! Recently renovated. Upper level unit with beautiful natural light. Living Room opens to Dining Area and recently-refurbished Deck.
Southport
301 Spruce Street
301 Spruce Street, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Convenient to everything! Clean, well kept two bedroom, two full bathroom apartment. Separate first floor laundry toom, third floor "Bonus" room for storage or office is not heated and not included in sqaure footage.
Results within 1 mile of Southport
245 Unquowa Road
245 Unquowa Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1058 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath second-floor end unit with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has newer cabinets, countertops & ss appliances. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet and ensuite bath with shower. Washer/Dryer in unit.
Results within 5 miles of Southport
201 Main Street
201 Main Street, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
935 sqft
Welcome to Belden Place! Casual Luxury living personified in this boutique complex offering exquisite in-town living. This secure building with elevator access on the Saugatuck River is pet friendly.
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
12 Roosevelt Road
12 Roosevelt Road, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1324 sqft
In time for summer fun! Enjoy every season at Compo Beach! Only steps to the beach from this charming colonial! Relax in the living room with brick fireplace and water view.
Black Rock
3250 Fairfield Ave
3250 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1322 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Don't miss this spacious two bedroom 1st floor unit with two full bathroom in the highly sought after Village at Black Rock condominiums. The Master bedroom has a private full bath along with walk out access to the rear porch.
Results within 10 miles of Southport
Central Norwalk
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1266 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Central Norwalk
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1468 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1340 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1255 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
East Norwalk
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
10 Haviland Street
10 Haviland St, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Just a 1/2 block away, SONO and Washington Street is full of life and excitement, come enjoy the neighborhood...this Charming Victorian apartment, has been totally renovated. Living room with fireplace (decoration purposes only) and wood floors.
West Norwalk
39 Nash Place
39 Nash Place, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1824 sqft
SHORT- and LONG-TERM FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT. ALL BRAND FOR NEW FURNITURE AND EVERYTHING ELSE INCLUDING QUALITY BEDS AND MATTRESSES, HIGH-END WASHER AND DRYER/W STEAM CYCLE. All polished and updated newer 3-level house in a duplex.
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
729 Madison Avenue
729 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS 3RD FLOOR 2 BEDROOM INCLUDES LIVING AND DINNING ROOM HARD WOOD FLOORS PARKING SPACE FOR 1 CAR
Springhill
39 Stuart Avenue
39 Stuart Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1204 sqft
Light, bright, totally updated and just painted townhouse with newer stove, newer dishwasher, updated kitchen and bathrooms, recent carpeting throughout. lots of closet space, large walk in storage room on lower floor.
76 Wilton Crest
76 Wilton Crst, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1284 sqft
Hardwood floors in living room and dining room, central air, each bedroom has it's own bathroom, garage and storage with direct access to unit. New windows, new sliders and newer carpet in bedrooms.
North End
89 Ameridge Drive
89 Ameridge Drive, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1180 sqft
Lovely second floor unit. All large rooms. Beautiful flooring. Master bedroom with .5 bath and walk in closet. Rent includes heat and hot water. Great north end location on quiet street.
East Norwalk
14 Renzulli Road
14 Renzulli Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1246 sqft
Lovely, sun-filled cape on private road near the Westport border. Conveniently located for shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout.
North End
50 Greenhouse Road
50 Greenhouse Road, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1297 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN NORTH END CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO THE DECK. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
Silvermine
23 Adams Ln
23 Adams Lane, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
Now is your chance to get a one of a kind find in Norwalk. Come and see for your self this enchanting retreat on over 1 acre of wooded private land. Come home after a long day to the sounds of a slow running brook and natures sounds.
