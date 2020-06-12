/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:24 AM
16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Simsbury Center, CT
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
$
3 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Simsbury Center Historic District
5 Units Available
Mill Commons
1 Millers Way, Simsbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1391 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Concierge available. Community highlights include a conference room, dog park and gym. Close to Simsbury Public Library. Easy access to US Route 202.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1281 sqft
WELCOME HOME Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community!
Results within 5 miles of Simsbury Center
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
42 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1
95 Avonwood Road, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1150 sqft
Come see Avon Mill Apartment Homes. We offer 1 Bedrooms, 1 Bedrooms with a Den, 2 and 3 Bedroom apartments on 35 acres of open woodland. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED!!! All units are freshly painted and move-in ready.
Results within 10 miles of Simsbury Center
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
26 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1057 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
28 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1281 sqft
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
9 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1157 sqft
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 01:02am
1 Unit Available
The 600 Apartments
675 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
We are located on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1220 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
8 Units Available
The Arbors at Brighton Park
627 Brighton Park Way, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1021 sqft
Here at The Arbors, we are nestled in a unique, serene wooded setting that separates us from all the rest! Our sunny 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature open floor plans with cook friendly kitchens, large bathrooms, full size washers and
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 9 at 04:21pm
Asylum Hill
8 Units Available
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
875 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
38 North Main Street Unit #30
38 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
906 sqft
38 North Main Street Unit #30 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft With Hot Water Included - Located walking distance to West Hartford Town Center and Blue Back Square, this is a 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo at The Mews, a secure, gated
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
21 Crescent St - 2nd Floor
21 Crescent Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1500 sqft
Huge FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom Bedroom Apt.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
84 Tunxis Village
84 Tunxis Village, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1660 sqft
This brick townhouse/condo located in one of the only gated communities in the area is a light and bright 2 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bath unit in Tunxis Village. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
35 Ringgold Street
35 Ringgold Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1294 sqft
Move right into this BRAND NEW West Hartford townhome featuring 9' ceilings, an open floor plan, u-shaped kitchen with breakfast bar, new energy efficient stainless appliances and white cabinets with soft close doors and drawers.
Similar Pages
Simsbury Center 1 BedroomsSimsbury Center 2 BedroomsSimsbury Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSimsbury Center Apartments with Balcony
Simsbury Center Apartments with GarageSimsbury Center Apartments with GymSimsbury Center Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSimsbury Center Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CT
Wethersfield, CTChicopee, MAStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTGreenfield Town, MAWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MA