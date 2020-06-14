/
1 bedroom apartments
15 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rockville, CT
Last updated May 20 at 02:41pm
4 Units Available
Sleeping Giant
1238 Hartford Tpke, Rockville, CT
1 Bedroom
$975
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Vernon. Property offers numerous amenities including heat and hot water. There is no application fee. Income Restrictions Apply.
Results within 1 mile of Rockville
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
85 Old Town Road
85 Old Town Road, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
This second floor end unit has been recently renovated with wood look floors and fresh neutral colors. Over 900 square feet including spacious living room, dining room, master Bedroom with walk in closet and modern eat in kitchen.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
24 West Road
24 West Road, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
625 sqft
Open Floor Plan condo available for rent! Kitchen opens into bright and sunny living room area. Good sized bedroom with additional storage area available in the basement. Coin-Op laundry on site.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
60 Pinney Street
60 Pinney Street, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
800 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED RENTAL COMMUNITY CORNFIELD APARTMENTS WITH ON-SITE MANAGEMENT. SECURE STORAGE IN LOWER LEVEL.
Results within 5 miles of Rockville
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
13 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Robertson
1 Unit Available
153 Tudor Lane
153 Tudor Lane, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,085
750 sqft
Garden Style unit at The Oaks Apartment available for 11/1/2019 occupancy. Heat & Hot H20 water included. Clubhouse, pool and fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Rockville
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
West Side
17 Units Available
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
1153 sqft
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Robertson
42 Units Available
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Robertson
33 Units Available
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,215
773 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Robertson
26 Units Available
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
832 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
West Side
3 Units Available
Ribbon Mills Apartments
150 Pine St, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,415
794 sqft
Heat is included in your rent!Ribbon Mills Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT, known as the 'Silk City', is located seven miles east of Hartford via I-84 and nestled in the midst of a wooded region.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Side
2 Units Available
Velvet Mill
185 Pine St, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,040
704 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Side
5 Units Available
CLOCKTOWER + VELVET MILL
185 Pine Street, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
850 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
84 Candlewood
84 Candlewood Drive, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
84 Candlewood Available 06/19/20 Candlewood Penthouse - Welcome to 84 Candlewood, South Windsor. This condo has been renovated from top to bottom with quality finishes.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
45 Crystal Lane
45 Crystal Lane, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
690 sqft
One Bedroom units are hard to find. Excellent location minutes from U Conn campus! Great Floor plan starts with the Living room with a fireplace and Hardwood floor. The Fully applianced Eat in Kitchen has a large Pantry and vinyl flooring.
