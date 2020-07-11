/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM
102 Apartments for rent in Riverside, CT with washer-dryer
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside
15 Neil Lane
15 Neil Lane, Riverside, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2BA home in desirable Riverside and Dundee school district. Everything was re-done in 2009...updated kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, 2 renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, crown molding.
Results within 1 mile of Riverside
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Old Greenwich
1535 E Putnam Avenue
1535 East Putnam Avenue, Old Greenwich, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
905 sqft
Quiet top floor unit at rear of building, beautifully updated in 2019. 2 large bedrooms with double closets; spacious living/dining area. Kitchen with new white cabinets and stainless appliances, granite counter tops.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
10 Maple Street
10 Maple Street, Cos Cob, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1887 sqft
Feel welcomed home every time you arrive to this bright and airy Craftsman.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
453 East Putnam Avenue
453 East Putnam Avenue, Cos Cob, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1464 sqft
Be in the center of it all! Enjoy all the amenities downtown Cos Cob has to offer in this beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/2.1 bath two-story townhome.
1 of 7
Last updated December 10 at 05:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
26 Rippowam Road
26 Rippowam Road, Cos Cob, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Sunny and spacious one bedroom accessory apartment in the heart of Cos Cob. Offering eat-in-kitchen/ living room, one bedroom, full bath with tub/shower. Separate entrance and 2 off street parking spaces Newly painted.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Old Greenwich
186 Shore Road
186 Shore Road, Old Greenwich, CT
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
8803 sqft
Magnificent 'resort-style' house ideally located between Old Greenwich village and Tod's Point beach. This sun-filled home has water views from almost every window, on all four levels.
Results within 5 miles of Riverside
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
26 Units Available
Harbor Point
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,088
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
53 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,041
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,079
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
59 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Harbor Point
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,907
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,057
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,567
1063 sqft
Reduced Rates plus $1500 off on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Harbor Point
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,983
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1060 sqft
Reduced Rates and One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is available for Virtual Tours and in person tours by appointment.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Harbor Point
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,163
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1224 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
40 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,995
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,898
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1265 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
4 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1182 sqft
With some floor plans featuring a den, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes reflect the community's modern design. Covered parking is a convenience in downtown Stamford. Close to the Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
42 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,431
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,402
1424 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
27 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,974
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,796
1668 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,070
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
48 Units Available
Harbor Point
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,160
710 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
10 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,260
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1258 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
12 Units Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,794
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
26 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Glenview House
25 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,180
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,430
1478 sqft
Just minutes from the Metro North Train Station. Gourmet kitchens, washer and dryer in the unit, and high-end finishes. On-site pool with a courtyard. Patio and grilling area on-site. Excellent location with updates.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
21 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,808
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CT
Mineola, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYSea Cliff, NYIrvington, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NY