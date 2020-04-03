1465 East Putnam Avenue

Amenities

Newly updated, conveniently located, spacious studio apartment in the highly desirable “The Common” condo complex, in the heart of Old Greenwich. Featuring BRAND NEW granite counters and sink, refrigerator, carpeting, A/C unit, and bathroom vanity, fixtures, tiles & flooring. New granite countertops to be installed prior to lease start. Heat & hot water included in rent, full size washer & dryer in unit, basement storage cage, and plenty of unassigned parking spaces for guests. Open & bright living/dining room area, sliders to private patio (BBQ OK), and easy access to kitchen. Peaceful, wooded complex with easy walkability to everything the area has to offer: walk to bus lines, ShopRite, CVS, NY Sports Club, Hartman Park, Old Greenwich Train (MTA), Old Greenwich village, and much more. Only a short drive to I-95, Greenwich Point Beach, Greenwich Hospital, and Stamford.