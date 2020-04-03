All apartments in Riverside
Riverside, CT
1465 East Putnam Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020

1465 East Putnam Avenue

1465 East Putnam Avenue · (203) 504-5326
Location

1465 East Putnam Avenue, Riverside, CT 06870
Old Greenwich

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Newly updated, conveniently located, spacious studio apartment in the highly desirable “The Common” condo complex, in the heart of Old Greenwich. Featuring BRAND NEW granite counters and sink, refrigerator, carpeting, A/C unit, and bathroom vanity, fixtures, tiles & flooring. New granite countertops to be installed prior to lease start. Heat & hot water included in rent, full size washer & dryer in unit, basement storage cage, and plenty of unassigned parking spaces for guests. Open & bright living/dining room area, sliders to private patio (BBQ OK), and easy access to kitchen. Peaceful, wooded complex with easy walkability to everything the area has to offer: walk to bus lines, ShopRite, CVS, NY Sports Club, Hartman Park, Old Greenwich Train (MTA), Old Greenwich village, and much more. Only a short drive to I-95, Greenwich Point Beach, Greenwich Hospital, and Stamford.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 East Putnam Avenue have any available units?
1465 East Putnam Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1465 East Putnam Avenue have?
Some of 1465 East Putnam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 East Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1465 East Putnam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 East Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1465 East Putnam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 1465 East Putnam Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1465 East Putnam Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1465 East Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1465 East Putnam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 East Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 1465 East Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1465 East Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1465 East Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 East Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1465 East Putnam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1465 East Putnam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1465 East Putnam Avenue has units with air conditioning.
