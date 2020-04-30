All apartments in Ridgefield
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:44 AM

33 Lawson Lane

33 Lawson Lane · (203) 501-0581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1253 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
BEST IN CLASS: Don't miss the opportunity to lease this completely remodeled, light and bright main level condo with finished walkout basement. Fabulous expanded trendy kitchen featuring breakfast bar, farmer's sink, white cabinetry, granite counter tops, and tile backsplash. Hardwood floors, custom farmhouse doors and light fixtures throughout. Modern bathroom with all new fixtures. Large bedroom with his & her closets. All newly installed windows and slider patio door. Overlooking tranquil green space. Reserved parking just steps away from the unit and laundry in building next door. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Short walk to town or clubhouse with pool & gym. Enjoy everything CT #1 small town has to offer; fabulous restaurants. Prospector Movie Theatre, Library, The Playhouse, Aldrich Museum, Ballard Park, boutique shops and so much more. Great commuting location and only 90 minutes to NYC. Don't Miss It!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Lawson Lane have any available units?
33 Lawson Lane has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Lawson Lane have?
Some of 33 Lawson Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Lawson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
33 Lawson Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Lawson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 33 Lawson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgefield.
Does 33 Lawson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 33 Lawson Lane does offer parking.
Does 33 Lawson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Lawson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Lawson Lane have a pool?
Yes, 33 Lawson Lane has a pool.
Does 33 Lawson Lane have accessible units?
No, 33 Lawson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Lawson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Lawson Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Lawson Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Lawson Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
