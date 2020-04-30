33 Lawson Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool media room

BEST IN CLASS: Don't miss the opportunity to lease this completely remodeled, light and bright main level condo with finished walkout basement. Fabulous expanded trendy kitchen featuring breakfast bar, farmer's sink, white cabinetry, granite counter tops, and tile backsplash. Hardwood floors, custom farmhouse doors and light fixtures throughout. Modern bathroom with all new fixtures. Large bedroom with his & her closets. All newly installed windows and slider patio door. Overlooking tranquil green space. Reserved parking just steps away from the unit and laundry in building next door. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Short walk to town or clubhouse with pool & gym. Enjoy everything CT #1 small town has to offer; fabulous restaurants. Prospector Movie Theatre, Library, The Playhouse, Aldrich Museum, Ballard Park, boutique shops and so much more. Great commuting location and only 90 minutes to NYC. Don't Miss It!