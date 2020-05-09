All apartments in Pemberwick
Find more places like 52 Moshier Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pemberwick, CT
/
52 Moshier Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:12 PM

52 Moshier Street

52 Moshier Street · (203) 940-0965
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pemberwick
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

52 Moshier Street, Pemberwick, CT 06831
Pemberwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
Spectacular space overlooking nature preserve! Enjoy back-country luxe with in-town convenience. One of the largest and most unique apartment rentals in Greenwich - compare to single family homes…must be seen! Gorgeous 28’ x 28’ living room/dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows on 2 sides overlooking both nature preserve and deck, exquisite wood floors, wet bar, sunken conversation area and fireplace. Three large bedrooms, office, linen closet, two and a half baths (all newly renovated). Beautiful, newly tiled eat-in kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, double oven, new French-door refrigerator and microwave, 2 pantries and sliders to private outdoor space – plenty of space to grill and entertain. Laundry room with Washer, Dryer and utility sink. Entrance hall with two guest closets. Excellent closet space. Off-street parking. Walk to tennis, hike through the adjacent nature preserve, minutes to train station. Enjoy the glorious nature views of each season, and cherish the privacy that this unique location offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Moshier Street have any available units?
52 Moshier Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52 Moshier Street have?
Some of 52 Moshier Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Moshier Street currently offering any rent specials?
52 Moshier Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Moshier Street pet-friendly?
No, 52 Moshier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pemberwick.
Does 52 Moshier Street offer parking?
Yes, 52 Moshier Street does offer parking.
Does 52 Moshier Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Moshier Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Moshier Street have a pool?
No, 52 Moshier Street does not have a pool.
Does 52 Moshier Street have accessible units?
No, 52 Moshier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Moshier Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Moshier Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Moshier Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Moshier Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 52 Moshier Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pemberwick 1 BedroomsPemberwick 2 Bedrooms
Pemberwick 3 BedroomsPemberwick Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Pemberwick Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CT
Mineola, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NYIrvington, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NY
Roslyn, NYEast Meadow, NYPort Washington North, NYManhasset, NYSyosset, NYSleepy Hollow, NYKings Point, NYLevittown, NYJericho, NYHuntington, NYBethpage, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity