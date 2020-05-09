52 Moshier Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill tennis court

Spectacular space overlooking nature preserve! Enjoy back-country luxe with in-town convenience. One of the largest and most unique apartment rentals in Greenwich - compare to single family homes…must be seen! Gorgeous 28’ x 28’ living room/dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows on 2 sides overlooking both nature preserve and deck, exquisite wood floors, wet bar, sunken conversation area and fireplace. Three large bedrooms, office, linen closet, two and a half baths (all newly renovated). Beautiful, newly tiled eat-in kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, double oven, new French-door refrigerator and microwave, 2 pantries and sliders to private outdoor space – plenty of space to grill and entertain. Laundry room with Washer, Dryer and utility sink. Entrance hall with two guest closets. Excellent closet space. Off-street parking. Walk to tennis, hike through the adjacent nature preserve, minutes to train station. Enjoy the glorious nature views of each season, and cherish the privacy that this unique location offers.