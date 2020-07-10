/
apartments with washer dryer
103 Apartments for rent in Old Greenwich, CT with washer-dryer
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Old Greenwich
1535 E Putnam Avenue
1535 East Putnam Avenue, Old Greenwich, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
905 sqft
Quiet top floor unit at rear of building, beautifully updated in 2019. 2 large bedrooms with double closets; spacious living/dining area. Kitchen with new white cabinets and stainless appliances, granite counter tops.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Old Greenwich
186 Shore Road
186 Shore Road, Old Greenwich, CT
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
8803 sqft
Magnificent 'resort-style' house ideally located between Old Greenwich village and Tod's Point beach. This sun-filled home has water views from almost every window, on all four levels.
Results within 1 mile of Old Greenwich
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
26 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
5 Units Available
Baypointe
112 Southfield Ave, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1324 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Perfectly situated along the Long Island Sound, Baypointe is Stamford's newest boutique apartment community.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside
15 Neil Lane
15 Neil Lane, Riverside, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2BA home in desirable Riverside and Dundee school district. Everything was re-done in 2009...updated kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, 2 renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, crown molding.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
10 Maple Street
10 Maple Street, Cos Cob, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1887 sqft
Feel welcomed home every time you arrive to this bright and airy Craftsman.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
237 Southfield Avenue
237 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$24,000
2457 sqft
Enjoy the summer in this adorable property located in a terrific waterfront area just over the Old Greenwich line. Available to rent from August 1, this fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms home has high-end finishes, and off-street parking.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
301 Bridge Street
301 Bridge Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1872 sqft
Fresh - move in condition!!! This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo is conveniently located within steps of Brennan's Golf Course, Ridgeway Shopping Center (Starbucks), Scalzi Park and public transportation.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
326 Southfield Point
326 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
5 Bedrooms
$42,000
3208 sqft
Just when you thought all the good summer rentals were gone! Amazing beach neighborhood just over the Old Greenwich line in private Southfield Point with beach and dock. This fully furnished Normandy style beach home has 4 Bedrooms/2.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
37 Noble Street
37 Noble Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2120 sqft
Absolutely charming 2 BR colonial with beautiful fenced yard. Spacious living room featuring picture window and tons of natural light. Formal dining room perfect for large gatherings. Renovated eat in kitchen.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
98 Southfield Avenue
98 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1356 sqft
Stamford Waterfront living at its finest!! Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own a direct waterfront townhouse Penthouse! 40 foot deep water dock. Simply stunning water and cityscape views.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
6 Waverly Place
6 Waverly Place, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
930 sqft
Stroll to everything and PETS WELCOME! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath cape home is located in the downtown area of Stamford. Walk to train station, public transportation, shopping and more! Hardwood floors throughout. Central air. Gas heat.
Results within 5 miles of Old Greenwich
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
34 Units Available
Harbor Point
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
52 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,041
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,079
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
59 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Glenview House
25 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,180
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,430
1478 sqft
Just minutes from the Metro North Train Station. Gourmet kitchens, washer and dryer in the unit, and high-end finishes. On-site pool with a courtyard. Patio and grilling area on-site. Excellent location with updates.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
7 Units Available
Harbor Point
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,854
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1060 sqft
Reduced Rates on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is available for Virtual Tours and in person tours by appointment.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
48 Units Available
Harbor Point
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,160
710 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
10 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,260
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1258 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
13 Units Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,774
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
$
40 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,815
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,024
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,796
1668 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Harbor Point
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,063
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1224 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
16 Units Available
Harbor Point
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,907
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1063 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
