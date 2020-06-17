21 Richmond Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Colonial is convenient & well maintained with great curb appeal. All beautiful hardwood floors, Kitchen w/SS appliances (Newer Refrigerator and Cook's delight Gas Stove.)The Family Room is adjacent to the kitchen and is accessible to A large deck and useable fenced backyard -Perfect for entertaining family and friends .The Master BR has a walkin Closet and Walkup attic for storage. Convenient to all Greenwich has to offer & wonderful commuting location. Owner requires good credit report -references & opportunity to meet with prospects-Agent is related to owner.

Owner may consider 2yr. Lease.



Please note: With confirmed appointment - Buyer Agent/Prospect please follow CDC guidelines and Mask,Gloves & Booties over Shoes.