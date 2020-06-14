/
1 bedroom apartments
73 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Haven, CT
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
667 sqft
Nicely crafted homes filled with natural light. Enjoy a spacious living room. Secured entry. Close to Laurel View Country Club, Quinnipiac University, and Town Center Park. By shops and restaurants in the Centerville Neighborhood.
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Quinnipiac Meadows
118 Weybosset St
118 Weybosset Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!!! GUT RENOVATED 1BR APTS F/H HEIGHTS/ FOXON AREA!!! Features: * New Tiling Throughout *Plenty Of Sunlight *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *His/Her Closets *Porch *Laundry on Premises *Parking Lot **Income
Quinnipiac Meadows
60 Donna Dr
60 Donna Drive, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Spacious 1br Condo Fair Haven Heights! *Large closets *O/S Parking *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Requirements: *2 Month Security Deposit *Minimum Income 2.
75 Washington Avenue
75 Washington Avenue, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
733 sqft
ACTIVE 55+Complex. Attractive, light filled one bedroom, one bath ranch unit conveniently located on the first floor. Remodeled kitchen with a separate area for dining.
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Prospect Hill
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,520
699 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,308
864 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,310
615 sqft
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
589 sqft
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Downtown New Haven
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,637
639 sqft
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
510 Main Apartments
510 Main St, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
475 sqft
510 Main redefines Connecticut living, with a clubhouse that contains free Wi-Fi and a coffee bar. Residents enjoy wall-to-wall carpeting and walk-in closet space, and extra storage is available.
Downtown New Haven
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,700
530 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Dwight
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,925
732 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Downtown New Haven
254 College Street
254 College St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units in the former Palace Theater a block from Yale University. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extremely walkable neighborhood, with transit options.
Downtown New Haven
Residence Court
904 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
State-of-the-art gym, on-site laundry, hardwood floors, pet-friendly with an elevator. Steps from bustling Chapel Street and near Yale University, Yale Medical Center, and Elm City Market.
Downtown New Haven
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Eli Whitney
750 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,355
721 sqft
Walkable, beautiful, and comfortable, this beautiful development offers lots of unique features. Apartments include heat and hot water as well as hardwood floors, walk-in closets, an on-site fitness center, and a shuttle.
Newhallville
214 State Street
214 State Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,640
1600 sqft
214 STATE STREET - STATE STREET LOFTS, Enjoy all that beautiful New Haven has to offer!
