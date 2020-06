Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

The Little Lake House and Mini Cottage on Lake Waramaug. Located on Loomarwick Rd and a short walk to your own private waterfront with dock. The Lake House has 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths. The mini cottage has a full bath. Located in an area of fine restaurants, shops, galleries and events at The Hopkins Vineyard overlooking the lake. Great walking trails at Steep Rock Preserve. Enjoy the best of Litchfield County only two hours from NYC.

Available starting Aug 12.