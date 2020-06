Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking

One bedroom, one bath condo.



1.5 miles to Ocean Beach. Relax with an iced coffee or walk on the beach.

Close to New London colleges, Electric Boat, Johnson & Memorial Hospital.

Fifteen minutes to Naval and US Coast Guard Base.

Rental fee INCLUDES heat and hot water!!

Handicapped accessible.

Laundry facilities in building.

Six minutes to Amtrak station. Visit New York or Boston!!



Background and credit check required. App fee $30.

No smoking in unit. No pets.



(RLNE5835463)