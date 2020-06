Amenities

Super large, totally updated 2 bedroom, right in the heart of downtown! River views and city views. This is one sweet apartment! No pets and this is a non smoking unit. Central air. Resident pays all utilities. Permit parking from city. Economical heat pump and water heater. In unit washer and dryer! $30 per adult application fee. Update!! Owner will pay monthly parking fee for town parking lot behind building!