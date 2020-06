Amenities

Updated, 2 bedroom condo on 3rd floor serviced by elevator at Carousel Condominiums; Heat and Water Included; Slider to Balcony, carpeted living room and bedrooms; move-in condition; easy commute to Hartford; Galley kitchen; Main floor coin-op laundry available; No Pets and No Smokers; Tenant must have tenant insurance upon move-in; 1 1/2 months security and is available immediately; Tenant provides credit report thru Capitol City Credit;