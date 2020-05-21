12 Woodland Street - 1

Amenities

2 Bedroom / 1 Bath apartment. First floor Apartment of 2-Family home.



Newly renovated with fresh pain, new flooring throughout, new stainless-steel appliances, new soft-close kitchen cabinets/drawers, new toilet and vanity, and new washer and dryer.



Tenant pays gas and electric. 2-Year Lease. First month's rent $1,200 and Security Deposit $2,400 due upon lease signing. Total due for move-in: $3,600



Application fee $35



For virtual tour: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1814969



Pets: Negotiable and subject to landlord approval and extra fees and/ or deposits



• Laundry: In Unit

• Parking on site

• New Windows

• Microwave

• Utilities: Gas & Electric –Paid by Tenant

• New Bathroom

• New Kitchen

• Stainless Steel Appliances

• Single Car Garage



