12 Woodland Street - 1

Amenities
2 Bedroom / 1 Bath apartment. First floor Apartment of 2-Family home.
Newly renovated with fresh pain, new flooring throughout, new stainless-steel appliances, new soft-close kitchen cabinets/drawers, new toilet and vanity, and new washer and dryer.
Tenant pays gas and electric. 2-Year Lease. First month's rent $1,200 and Security Deposit $2,400 due upon lease signing. Total due for move-in: $3,600
Application fee $35
For virtual tour: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1814969
Pets: Negotiable and subject to landlord approval and extra fees and/ or deposits
• Laundry: In Unit
• Parking on site
• New Windows
• Microwave
• Utilities: Gas & Electric –Paid by Tenant
• New Bathroom
• New Kitchen
• Stainless Steel Appliances
• Single Car Garage
Need an Apartment/Property Virtual tour for your listing contact, Eric Amodio, Amodio & Co Real Estate 860-256-7986