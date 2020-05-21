All apartments in New Britain
Home
/
New Britain, CT
/
12 Woodland Street - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

12 Woodland Street - 1

12 Woodland Street · (860) 519-7649
Location

12 Woodland Street, New Britain, CT 06051

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom / 1 Bath apartment. First floor Apartment of 2-Family home.

Newly renovated with fresh pain, new flooring throughout, new stainless-steel appliances, new soft-close kitchen cabinets/drawers, new toilet and vanity, and new washer and dryer.

Tenant pays gas and electric. 2-Year Lease. First month's rent $1,200 and Security Deposit $2,400 due upon lease signing. Total due for move-in: $3,600

Application fee $35

For virtual tour: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1814969

Pets: Negotiable and subject to landlord approval and extra fees and/ or deposits

• Laundry: In Unit
• Parking on site
• New Windows
• Microwave
• Utilities: Gas & Electric –Paid by Tenant
• New Bathroom
• New Kitchen
• Stainless Steel Appliances
• Single Car Garage

Need an Apartment/Property Virtual tour for your listing contact, Eric Amodio, Amodio & Co Real Estate 860-256-7986

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Woodland Street - 1 have any available units?
12 Woodland Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Britain, CT.
How much is rent in New Britain, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Britain Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Woodland Street - 1 have?
Some of 12 Woodland Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Woodland Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12 Woodland Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Woodland Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Woodland Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 12 Woodland Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 12 Woodland Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 12 Woodland Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Woodland Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Woodland Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 12 Woodland Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 12 Woodland Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12 Woodland Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Woodland Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Woodland Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
