Apartment List
/
CT
/
manchester
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

29 Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Robertson
26 Units Available
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
West Side
18 Units Available
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,030
1153 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1462 sqft
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Robertson
36 Units Available
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,205
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Robertson
10 Units Available
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
$1,200
701 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Center
1 Unit Available
69 Essex Street
69 Essex Street, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1075 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Cape - Updated 3 bedroom Cape Cod style home. Kitchen fully applianced with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Deck off of the kitchen that overlooks the backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Manchester

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Robertson
1 Unit Available
42 Donahue Lane
42 Donahue Lane, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1804 sqft
Gorgeous 3 level townhouse for rent in Manchester! Open, bright, and well maintained, this unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms- one full bath for each bedroom and a half bath on the main level.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Keeney
1 Unit Available
121 Walek Farms Road
121 Walek Farms Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Colonial - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home in Manchester. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Attractive hardwood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
17 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,264
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,751
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
14 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
Studio
$1,415
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
61 Osprey Circle
61 Osprey Circle, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
The Lakewood Community Cape - Welcome to the desirable and sought after Lakewood Community. This planned unit development has similar aged homes and styles that creates a wonderful New England neighborhood setting.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
84 Candlewood
84 Candlewood Drive, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
84 Candlewood Available 06/19/20 Candlewood Penthouse - Welcome to 84 Candlewood, South Windsor. This condo has been renovated from top to bottom with quality finishes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
85 Old Town Road
85 Old Town Road, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
This second floor end unit has been recently renovated with wood look floors and fresh neutral colors. Over 900 square feet including spacious living room, dining room, master Bedroom with walk in closet and modern eat in kitchen.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
24 Bissell Court
24 Bissell Ct, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1898 sqft
Welcome Home! In demand South Windsor neighborhood offers you a modernly updated 3 Bedroom Colonial. Every cook will appreciate the newly remodeled eat-kitchen with granite counters and tile floors & backsplash.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
38 Rambling Brook Lane
38 Rambling Brook Lane, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
940 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2 bd, 2 full bath condo at Hale Farms, Contemporary kitchen with island/bar, newer cabinets & appliances, large living room w/slider to private covered balcony overlooking the woods, huge Mbd w/full bath, baths have Travertine

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1100 Hartford Turnpike
1100 Hartford Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1118 sqft
The Tremont Floorplan- 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor apartment. 1118 finished sqft. all on one floor. Master bedroom suite with full bathroom and walk in shower.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
$
15 Units Available
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1053 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Hartford
21 Units Available
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 9 at 04:31pm
Downtown Hartford
19 Units Available
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 9 at 04:21pm
Asylum Hill
8 Units Available
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
875 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 9 at 04:12pm
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,515
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown Hartford
128 Units Available
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,004
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Green
1 Unit Available
56 Congress St
56 Congress Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$800
1 Bedroom
Ask
Just blocks from Hartford Hospital, Colt Park, and the historic Sheldon Charter Oak neighborhood, this apartment offers on site property management, 24 Hour Maintenance, (1) off-street parking space, cold water, and trash removal.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Sheldon Charter Oak
1 Unit Available
23 Charter Oak
23 Charter Oak Place, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1008 sqft
Sunny and Bright historical condo with modern updates and amenities in the heart of Downtown Hartford. Private message for extended stay discounts.
City Guide for Manchester, CT

"Manchester is the place where people do things...'Don't talk about what you are going to do, do it.' That is the Manchester habit." (- Judge Parry, "What the Judge Saw")

Just a few miles east of Hartford lies Manchester, one of the key retail hubs in the state of Connecticut. The town, along with neighboring South Windsor, houses an enormous shopping mall and The Shoppes at Buckland Hills, in addition to several other malls and store strips. Whether residents want to stroll along the gorgeously landscaped Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk, or take in a movie at the state-of-the-art Rave Cinemas—they even have a Ben and Jerry's, Starbucks, and restaurant/bar inside!—there are tons of things to do. And don't forget the farms; tons of pick-your-own farms are either in Manchester proper or within just a few miles.

Situated in the center of Connecticut, Manchester has easy access to major highways, including I-84, I-384, and I-291 (which quickly connects to I-91). Just a few minutes east of Hartford, Manchester has a lot to offer for those looking to live the suburban life while having an easy commute, and those looking for a hopping neighborhood with lots to do. In an area that is covered by farms, Manchester is a welcome hub of culture, retail, and food. Just make sure to start your search early as the housing recovery is booming, and many new constructions and other highly sought after locations may sell or rent to you quick but have much later move in dates. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Manchester, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Manchester renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManchester 3 BedroomsManchester Accessible ApartmentsManchester Apartments with Balcony
Manchester Apartments with GarageManchester Apartments with GymManchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManchester Apartments with Move-in SpecialsManchester Apartments with ParkingManchester Apartments with Pool
Manchester Apartments with Washer-DryerManchester Dog Friendly ApartmentsManchester Furnished ApartmentsManchester Pet Friendly PlacesManchester Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTWorcester, MAMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CT
Wethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CT
Westfield, MANaugatuck, CTGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Robertson
West Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Manchester Community CollegeAlbertus Magnus College
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Three Rivers Community College