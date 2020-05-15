25 Parker Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF JULY. Built in 2011, this 3 bedroom home, all with ensuite baths, has the open concept all desire. The entrance level hosts the 2 car garage, Family Room and multiple access points to wonderful outdoor patio space. The main level is "command central"; chef's kitchen, Dining area, Living Room (with gas fireplace), study and 1 bedroom (with full bath). The 2nd level has two over-sized bedrooms, one the Master Suite, both have water views and balconies. This home features deeded beach rights, hardwood floors throughout, gas heat, public water and spectacular landscaping. All this AND an extra parcel of land (.34 acre) across the street for excess parking or your extra "back yard"!! This home will not disappoint!