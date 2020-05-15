All apartments in Madison Center
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Madison Center
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

25 Parker Avenue, Madison Center, CT 06443

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3101 sqft

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF JULY. Built in 2011, this 3 bedroom home, all with ensuite baths, has the open concept all desire. The entrance level hosts the 2 car garage, Family Room and multiple access points to wonderful outdoor patio space. The main level is "command central"; chef's kitchen, Dining area, Living Room (with gas fireplace), study and 1 bedroom (with full bath). The 2nd level has two over-sized bedrooms, one the Master Suite, both have water views and balconies. This home features deeded beach rights, hardwood floors throughout, gas heat, public water and spectacular landscaping. All this AND an extra parcel of land (.34 acre) across the street for excess parking or your extra "back yard"!! This home will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Parker Avenue have any available units?
25 Parker Avenue has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Parker Avenue have?
Some of 25 Parker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Parker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25 Parker Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Parker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25 Parker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison Center.
Does 25 Parker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25 Parker Avenue does offer parking.
Does 25 Parker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Parker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Parker Avenue have a pool?
No, 25 Parker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25 Parker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25 Parker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Parker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Parker Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Parker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Parker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
