153 Flanders Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming guest house!!! This adorable and private two bedroom cottage has wood floors, exposed beams and built-ins. Partially furnished - loveseat and coffee table; dining table with 4 chair; 2 twin beds; double bed and dresser; microwave in kitchen. Set among gardens and stonewalls with small front porch for relaxation. Main level includes living/dining combo, kitchen, full bath and both bedrooms. The lower level has two usable rooms (lower ceilings), laundry room and half bath. Fireplace in lower level not usable. One car detached garage. Owner uses some space in the back of the garage. Washer, dryer, snow plowing and land care included. Tenant responsible for shoveling walkway. A real charm! Must have good credit. Windows are being replaced and there is a new kitchen counter and sink.