Last updated September 21 2019 at 11:21 AM

153 Flanders Road

153 Flanders Road · (203) 228-7000
Location

153 Flanders Road, Litchfield County, CT 06798

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming guest house!!! This adorable and private two bedroom cottage has wood floors, exposed beams and built-ins. Partially furnished - loveseat and coffee table; dining table with 4 chair; 2 twin beds; double bed and dresser; microwave in kitchen. Set among gardens and stonewalls with small front porch for relaxation. Main level includes living/dining combo, kitchen, full bath and both bedrooms. The lower level has two usable rooms (lower ceilings), laundry room and half bath. Fireplace in lower level not usable. One car detached garage. Owner uses some space in the back of the garage. Washer, dryer, snow plowing and land care included. Tenant responsible for shoveling walkway. A real charm! Must have good credit. Windows are being replaced and there is a new kitchen counter and sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Flanders Road have any available units?
153 Flanders Road has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 153 Flanders Road have?
Some of 153 Flanders Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Flanders Road currently offering any rent specials?
153 Flanders Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Flanders Road pet-friendly?
No, 153 Flanders Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield County.
Does 153 Flanders Road offer parking?
Yes, 153 Flanders Road offers parking.
Does 153 Flanders Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Flanders Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Flanders Road have a pool?
No, 153 Flanders Road does not have a pool.
Does 153 Flanders Road have accessible units?
No, 153 Flanders Road does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Flanders Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Flanders Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Flanders Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Flanders Road does not have units with air conditioning.
