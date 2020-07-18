All apartments in Litchfield County
116 Blue Swamp Road
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:10 AM

116 Blue Swamp Road

116 Blue Swamp Road · No Longer Available
Location

116 Blue Swamp Road, Litchfield County, CT 06759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
The quintessential country home in the historic Milton enclave of Litchfield awaits you! Shelter in place/work from home in this beautifully appointed 1774 colonial style home featuring extraordinary craftsmanship and architectural details. Complete renovation in 2019. Owned by a fashion industry executive this home is decorated with fantastic antiques and artwork. The home features an eat in chef’s kitchen, elegant living & dining rooms and a screened in porch on the first floor. The master bedroom suite on the main floor contains a fireplace and a luxurious master bath. 2 additional en suite bedrooms and an open tv/family room complete the second floor. The third floor offers an additional en suite bedroom. The house also features 2 home offices. This home is sited on 30 glorious acres surrounded by the Litchfield Land Trust. The property abuts two bodies of water including beautiful Blue Swamp. Barn with 2 car garage, entertainment area on the second floor with gym and basketball court. Minutes away from downtown Litchfield, Mowhawk Spring Water Pond, Mohawk Mountain, White Memorial Preserve, BantamLake and Lake Waramaug. Experience the best Litchfield County has to offer. *Available for the Academic Year, Winter Season $12,500 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

